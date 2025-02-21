U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 5,676.1 Million by 2031 at 8.7% CAGR, Says AMR

U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market Growth 2025

Pharmacogenomics, also known as pharmacogenetics, is a branch of genomic medicine that uses a patient's genetic makeup to customize medications they receive.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market Size was valued at USD 2,463.9 Million in 2021 and is Anticipated to reach USD 5,676.1 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.The U.S. pharmacogenomics market is experiencing significant growth due to several driving factors. Firstly, advancements in genomic research and technology have enabled personalized medicine approaches, which utilize genetic information to determine the most effective treatments for individuals. This has increased the demand for pharmacogenomics testing and analysis. Secondly, growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the potential benefits of pharmacogenomics in optimizing drug therapy is driving adoption. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for more targeted therapies further fuel the market growth. Moreover, supportive government initiatives, increasing investment in research and development, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are contributing to the market expansion.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47832 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐔𝐒 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Illumina, Inc.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.• QIAGEN• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• Eurofins Scientific• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.• Danaher Corporation• Becton, Dickinson and Company• Myriad Genetics, Inc.𝐔𝐒 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –The pharmacogenomics market can be segmented based on technology, application, end-user, and region. Here’s a brief overview:By Technology• Next Generation Sequencing• Polymerase Chain Reaction• Gel Electrophoresis• Mass Spectrometry• Microarray• OthersBy Application• Cardiovascular Diseases• Infectious Diseases• Oncology• Neurological Diseases• Psychiatry• OthersBy End User• Hospitals & Clinics• Research Institutions• Academic Institutes𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47832 Key Findings Of Study• By technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market in 2021.• Depending on application, the oncology segment dominated the U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.• Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinic segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.