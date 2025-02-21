FMCO Acquires Varcode Inc., Paving the way for Rapid Growth and Innovation

FMCO acquires substantially all the assets of Varcode, Inc. The transaction positions Varcode for significant and sustainable growth moving forward.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four M Commercial Operations (“FMCO”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Varcode, Inc . The transaction, which closed Tuesday, February 18, 2025 will create positive synergy for all parties involved and will position Varcode for significant and sustainable growth moving forward.“Joining the FMCO family of businesses represents a major step forward in Varcode’s evolution,” said Dan Bergstein, Chairman of Varcode, Inc. “With access to FMCO’s resources, both financial and otherwise, there will be little standing in the way of Varcode solidifying and enhancing its position as a leader in the markets we serve.”“We could not be more excited to welcome Varcode into our portfolio,” Dennis D. Mehiel, CEO of Four M Commercial Operations said. “Varcode’s technology and product offerings are best in class, and we fully expect to grow the business dramatically and rapidly.”VARCODE is a leading provider of temperature-sensitive supply chain monitoring solutions . From food and beverage to pharmaceuticals, Varcode’s technology helps companies reduce waste, enhance safety, and protect their brands.FOUR M COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS is a family-run private equity shop based in New York. The Company, along with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in operation for nearly 60 years and has a track record of consistent success across a variety of different verticals in both the consumer and industrial products spaces.PLEASE DIRECT INQUIRIES TO AMY FEDERMAN AT 630-485-8469 OR AMY@VARCODE.COM

How the Varcode Smart Tag Works

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.