Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed the Scientific Report of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines that was published by an advisory committee comprised of individuals appointed during the Biden Administration.

This purportedly “scientific” report serves as the basis of the Secretary of Health and Human Service and the Secretary of Agriculture’s “Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” published every five years, which impacts the American public’s eating habits, food eligibility for programs like SNAP, and the setting of school lunch menus.

In a multistate comment letter, Attorney General Paxton condemned the Biden appointees’ bogus report, which completely overlooks the benefits of red meat and other animal-based foods while arguing that peas and soy products were better sources of protein. The letter was sent to the Trump Administration, who now has the opportunity to reject the recommendations of the previous administration.

“This report was written to appease a left-wing political ideology, not actually help people live healthier lives and combat the chronic diseases that millions of Americans are facing,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The demonization of beef and animal-based sources of protein is antithetical to reality, but that’s exactly what you’d expect from a system that has propagated a status quo that has failed the American people for decades. President Donald Trump and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to help Americans get healthier is absolutely critical at this moment in history, and I’m proud to stand with them as they work to make that happen.”

