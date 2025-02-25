Fantasy Author Loryn Moore Releases The Dawning, the Final Installment of the Diary of a Deity Series

In The Dawning, the final book in the Diary of a Deity series, four heroes risk everything to pull their world back from the edge of ruin

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loryn Moore is a fantasy adventure romance and romantasy author in Saint Augustine, FL. She has published four books, all in the Diary of a Deity series, a complete quartet—The Burning, The Rising, The Darkening, and The Dawning. At the heart of the series is Rebekkah, the unassuming granddaughter of the most powerful deity in the Twelve Realms. But when destiny comes for her, she is thrust into a new world where she must have the courage to live up to her full potential, be bold and brave, trust her judgment, and do more than she ever imagined possible.In The Dawning, the Twelve Realms are on the brink of destruction and with time running out, our heroes have no choice but to divide and conquer. Bekka must rally the scattered royal families and reforge an alliance among deities who neither know nor trust her. Meanwhile, Remi and Thayne will use a combination of power and subterfuge to break into the most secure building in the Twelve Realms and steal the only key they have to free Arrick. And they must move quickly, or the villains will learn what kind of weapon they truly have in him. If any of them fail their mission, then the world as they know it will cease to exist.“Now THIS is how you end a series folks! If you have not yet delved into the Diary of a Deity series by Loryn Moore you are missing out. 13 realms, Gods and Goddesses with all different kinds of powers, politics and wars. This series truly has it all!” said Steph Koeller.“Loryn Moore has made an amazing series with Diary of a Deity. I cannot express enough the majestic ways in which she paints a world I want so badly to explore and be a part of. That being said, The Dawning has, by far, been my favorite, and the absolute icing on the top.” said Lindsey Lou.The Dawning is available in paperback or hardcover online in every major retailer. The eBook is exclusive to Amazon and free on Kindle Unlimited. Readers can purchase the books here: Diary of a Deity on Amazon . For details about Loryn’s launch and in-person events, visit www.LorynMoore.com Loryn Moore lives in Saint Augustine, FL with her husband and two young sons. When she isn’t writing, she and her husband are avid DIYers and devoted beach bums. Loryn loves reading and writing fantasy stories because they take her on an adventure. The idea of a world filled with magic makes her all warm and fuzzy inside. Add a little splash of romance that is her happy place.

