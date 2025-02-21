Robert Ventures Secures SEC Qualification for Innovative Real Estate and Digital Asset Investment Vehicle

Wilmington, DE , Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robert Ventures announced the launch of its groundbreaking SEC-qualified bond offering, marking a historic first in the investment industry by combining real estate development and digital assets in a Regulation A offering accessible to accredited and non-accredited investors nationwide.

Robert Ventures has received approval from the SEC to offer an investment strategy that was previously only available to institutional investors, making it accessible to everyone. This approval comes after a year-long regulatory review. The offering allows all investors to participate in strategic real estate development and digital asset yields, with annual returns of up to 10% through their fixed-rate bond structure.

"As major financial institutions increasingly embrace digital assets and blockchain technology for transaction settlement, we're positioning investors to benefit from these long-term market tailwinds," states Joe Robert, founder and CEO of Robert Ventures. "By combining this growing sector with strategic real estate development, we're offering what investors need most in today's market: stable, consistent yield without excessive volatility."

Joe Robert brings substantial experience to the venture, having successfully invested in and exited more than 200 real estate transactions across residential and commercial properties. Over the past 15 years, his capital-raising partnerships have generated millions in returns, maintaining a perfect record of returning investor capital with interest.

The company enters the market with significant momentum, backed by a portfolio of 27 prime lots in North Carolina's sought-after Outer Banks region. One property is under construction, with two more scheduled to break ground next month. The company expects these initial properties to complete development and reach the market by fall 2025, aligning with their typical 10-month development timeline. The Outer Banks, one of America's premier kiteboarding and water sports destinations, is located near the Gulf Stream, creating ideal conditions for year-round outdoor activities. Property values in this waterfront market are still rebounding from the 2000s real estate boom, making it one of the most attractively priced on the East Coast.

To streamline the investment process, Robert Ventures has implemented a sophisticated digital onboarding platform that allows investors to quickly review offerings, complete documentation through e-signature, and connect their bank accounts for seamless ACH transfers. With a minimum investment of $1,000, investors can choose between monthly ACH distributions or compound their returns at 8% for one-year or 10% for a three-year commitment.

The company's real estate strategy emphasizes strong local partnerships, working exclusively with established contractors with decades of experience in the Outer Banks market. Property acquisitions and sales are facilitated through one of the region's top-performing brokers, a longtime resident with deep market knowledge. This local-first approach extends to hiring practices, with all construction and development work sourced from within the community.

"Since I started, I've been getting paid returns monthly like clockwork," states Kyle G., a current Robert Ventures investor. "The combination of real estate development and digital asset yields provides exactly the portfolio diversification I was looking for."

While the Regulation A qualification allows for up to $75 million in investment, Robert Ventures is taking a measured approach, prioritizing the successful execution of current development projects and establishing a strong track record with early investors. The company aims to onboard several hundred investors in its first year of operations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Matt Brandao Investor Relations Robert Ventures 302-404-6341 ir at robertventures.com

