After 30 Years in Urban Captivity, Pupy the Elephant Begins Her Relocation to Sanctuary

Pupy in her ecoparque enclosure against the backdrop of the city Pupy and her former companion, Kuky, at Ecoparque Buenos Aires Internationally renowned wild habitat sanctuary, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil

Pupy will be the first African elephant to arrive at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil and the last captive elephant in all of Buenos Aires

Through Pupy's story, we challenge conventional views of captivity and demonstrate what’s possible when elephants are respected as the intelligent, emotional individuals they truly are.”” — Scott Blais

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 30 years in captivity, Pupy, a 34-year-old female African elephant, is preparing for her relocation from Ecoparque Buenos Aires in Argentina to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil (ESB), facilitated by the U.S.-based Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE). The move is scheduled to begin in a matter of days and the departure timeline will be dictated by Pupy's readiness. This marks a pivotal moment in Pupy’s transition from confinement to sanctuary, where her physical, mental and emotional well-being are prioritized and she is given the opportunity to rediscover what it truly means to be an elephant.

The decision to relocate Pupy to the sanctuary was made by the ecoparque and has received widespread support from the people of Buenos Aires, who recognized that elephants’ needs cannot be adequately met in a zoo or ecoparque environment. The groundwork for Pupy’s relocation began in 2020, but the desired timeline was adversely impacted by unforeseen external factors. Once the necessary permits were issued, the relocation training and preparations moved forward rapidly, ensuring that Pupy was fully ready for this important and long-awaited move.

Pupy’s relocation will be coordinated by Scott Blais, CEO of GSE, with support from Fondation Franz Weber and the staff at Ecoparque Buenos Aires. During the five-day journey, Pupy will be accompanied by experienced caregivers, veterinary professionals and police escorts, who will ensure her safety and comfort. Upon arrival at the sanctuary, she will have access to the sanctuary’s expansive natural habitats, personalized care and the holistic support needed to heal from decades of captivity.

Pupy arrived at the Buenos Aires Ecoparque in 1993, alongside another African elephant, Kuky, from South Africa’s Kruger National Park. The two elephants formed a strong bond, earning them the nickname “the Queens” among caretakers. However, Kuky’s recent passing in October 2024 left Pupy alone, further underscoring the urgency of her relocation to a space where she can thrive.

For decades, Pupy has lived in an unnatural environment in the heart of a large city, far from the diverse, wild landscapes that elephants require to maintain their health and well-being. Although she is described as curious and peaceful, captivity has offered her limited opportunities to engage in natural behaviors. At Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, Pupy will have the opportunity to roam freely, forage and form new bonds with other elephants to come, including Kenya, a female African elephant who will soon be relocated to ESB.

“This is a life-changing journey for Pupy,” says Scott Blais, co-founder and CEO of GSE. “It’s all about rediscovering her true elephant self and returning to a more natural way of being. Through Pupy's story, we challenge conventional views of captivity and demonstrate what’s possible when elephants are respected as the intelligent, emotional individuals they truly are.”

Across the world, thousands of elephants remain in captivity, suffering greatly from isolation, health issues and inadequate living conditions. Wild-habitat sanctuaries like ESB provide a vital alternative, offering rescued elephants the vast space, expert care and social interaction they need to recover from years of confinement and neglect.

For more information about Pupy, her new sanctuary home and relocation efforts now underway, visit:

globalelephants.org

To view her media page, visit:

globalelephants.org/pupy-media



About Global Sanctuary for Elephants:

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, rescuing and providing sanctuary for captive elephants worldwide. At their accredited, wild-habitat sanctuary, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, they deliver unmatched care to elephants rescued from zoos, circuses and other detrimental environments. Their approach is characterized by an integrative view of elephant welfare, a dedication to recognizing the individuality of each elephant and a commitment to providing them with the highest level of autonomy possible.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is the recipient of the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries 2022 Outstanding International Sanctuary Award and Candid’s 2024 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

