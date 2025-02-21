Minnesota Grown Launches expanded “Cream of the Crop” Contest

Educators across the state are encouraged to participate in the 2025 Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop Contest for Farm to School and Early Care. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), through its Minnesota Grown program, is proud to launch the second year of the contest, now expanded to recognize K-12 schools, early care centers, and family day cares that go above and beyond to serve and promote Minnesota-grown foods.

Those eligible can submit their application on the Minnesota Grown website. The contest opens on February 24 and educators have until April 11, 2025, to apply.

The highest-scoring entry in each of three categories will receive the Cream of the Crop Awards, with awards given for School District, Early Care Center, and Family Day Care of the Year. Alongside the top awards, participants will be acknowledged for their farm to school activities through three levels of Outstanding in the Field Honors: the Golden Drumstick, Silver Squash, and Bronze Berry.

“The Cream of the Crop contest is a great way to showcase the farm to school and early care efforts in Minnesota. It’s the cherry on top for schools and early care providers who serve up fresh, local food that fuels students, and supports farmers,” said Jayme Anderson, Farm to School and Early Care Consultant at the Minnesota Department of Education.

Past participants are eager to compete again. "Winning the Minnesota Grown District of the Year Contest in 2023 was a tremendous honor for the Prior Lake-Savage Area School’s Child Nutrition Department, and reaffirmed our commitment to providing students with fresh, locally sourced food,” said Krissy McIntyre, the district’s Assistant Director of Child Nutrition Services. “We are deeply grateful to our local farmers and child nutrition team. Their hard work and partnership are the foundation of our Farm to School program."

The Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop Awards are a partnership between Minnesota Grown and the Minnesota Farm to School Leadership Team. Educators can visit the MDA's Farm to School and Early Care Overview to find resources and ideas for exploring local food.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the MDA to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. The program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other producers of agricultural products for over 40 years.

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us

