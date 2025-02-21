JAMES HOLLINGSWORTH & MOLLY LOVETTE RELEASE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SINGLE 'FIXIN’ TOO' THIS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025

JAMES HOLLINGSWORTH & MOLLY LOVETTE RELEASE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SINGLE “FIXIN’ TOO”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country music fans, get ready! James Hollingsworth and rising country star Molly Lovette are teaming up for their brand-new single, “Fixin’ Too,” set for release this Friday, February 21, 2025.Blending classic country storytelling with modern charm, Fixin’ Too is a heartfelt anthem about taking chances, chasing dreams, and finally making a move—whether in love, life, or adventure. With James Hollingsworth’s rich vocals and Molly Lovette’s signature smooth, soulful sound, the track delivers a catchy, feel-good energy that’s bound to resonate with fans of both traditional and contemporary country music.The song’s creation was serendipitous. Brian McLain, owner of the label both artists are signed to, initially asked them separately to record an acoustic version of the song. When he heard their individual takes, he instantly realized they were the perfect duet to bring it to life.The track is already gaining early buzz, with WVPO Stroudsburg, PA, praising it as "good stuff, strong hook that pulls you in, should be a big Music Row hit."“I’ve been a fan of Molly’s music for a long time, and working together on this song was an incredible experience,” said James Hollingsworth. “We wanted to create something that felt authentic and uplifting, and I think Fixin’ Too captures that perfectly.”Molly Lovette echoed the excitement, saying, “James is such a talented artist and songwriter, and this song was just so much fun to bring to life. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”With upbeat melodies, relatable lyrics, and undeniable chemistry between the two artists, Fixin’ Too is set to make waves on country radio, streaming platforms, and playlists everywhere.STREAM & DOWNLOAD “FIXIN’ TOO”FOLLOW JAMES HOLLINGSWORTH & MOLLY LOVETTEJames Hollingsworth – InstagramMolly Lovette – Instagram

