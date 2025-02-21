East Texas Fire and Nature Festival Coming to Tyler Nature Center in April

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

TYLER — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department invites the public to learn about the importance of fire in nature at the East Texas Fire and Nature Festival.

The event takes place 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 5 at the Tyler Nature Center, 11942 FM 848, Tyler, TX 75707.

The free festival demonstrates the multiple benefits of prescribed fire and focuses on increasing public familiarity and understanding of its role in the ecology of the Pineywoods. Participants will be able to join nature hikes and talks, see wildland fire trucks, access hands-on fire equipment and kids’ activities highlighting wildlife and science and watch a live prescribed fire demonstration, weather permitting.

This event is a collaborative effort between the following organizations: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, USDA Forest Service, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Texas Longleaf Team, Tall Timbers, Great Plains Fire Science Exchange, The Nature Conversancy, Pheasant Forever, American Bird Conservancy, Smith County Fire Marshal, Smith County Soil & Water Conservation District, Smith County EMS, National Wild Turkey Federation, Master Naturalist and Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas.

For media information, please contact Danielle Okay at danielle.okay@tpwd.texas.gov