INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Semtech Corporation (“Semtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMTC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Semtech’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Semtech’s sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; and (4) as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected.

If you bought shares of Semtech between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/semtech/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 21, 2025.

