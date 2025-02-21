Commercial Aircraft Market CAGR to be at 4.23% | $192.76 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

Commercial Aircraft Market - Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global commercial aircraft market size was valued at $128.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $192.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.23% from 2021 to 2030” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Commercial Aircraft Market by Size (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional & Business Jet, and Freighter), by Application (Passenger, Cargo): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." As per the report, the global commercial aircraft industry generated $128.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $192.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesSurge in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft , use of lightweight carbon composites for manufacturing aircraft, and rise in number of airline passenger have boosted the growth of the global commercial aircraft market. However, surge in terrorism, congestion and delay in air traffic, and dearth of security hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid adoption of innovative technologies and increased demand for air travel across the globe would unlock lucrative opportunities in the future.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (249 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1706 The narrow body segment dominated the marketBy size, the narrow body segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global commercial aircraft market, due to high demand and purchase of narrow body commercial aircraft by hundreds of airlines across the globe. However, the freighter segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, due to rise in import-export of items via airways.The cargo segment to register the highest CAGR through 2030By application, the cargo segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in adoption of commercial aircraft for transporting tons of e-commerce items. However, the passenger segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the global commercial aircraft market, due to high demand for commercial aircraft for air travel by passengers.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1706 Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's shareBy region, the global commercial aircraft market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in air passenger traffic across Asian nations. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.Key market playersLockheed Martin CorporationTextron Inc.Raytheon Technologies CorporationAirbus GroupThe Boeing CompanyDassault AviationCommercial Aircraft Corporation of China, LtdGeneral Dynamics CorporationEmbraer S.A.General Electric𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/df31de6c3ab8adfcb48cd76d815bb211 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492

