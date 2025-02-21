OSCE Mission to BiH Conducts First Anti-Trafficking Simulation-Based Training in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sarajevo, 21 February 2025 – From 17 to 21 February 2025, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) organized an advanced training for anti-trafficking practitioners, engaging them in real-time simulated scenarios to identify and investigate human trafficking cases and assist trafficked persons using a victim-centered and human rights-based approach.

Participants from law enforcement, the judiciary, labor inspection, social services, and non-governmental organizations collaborated in multidisciplinary teams to investigate simulated cases of labor and sexual exploitation, as well as forced criminality. The exercises were designed using expert-developed scenarios that reflect national human trafficking and migration trends in BiH, building on previous OSCE simulation-based training models.

“The OSCE Mission to BiH is committed to strengthening the country’s institutional response to human trafficking by fostering cooperation among key stakeholders. This hands-on training has equipped professionals with practical tools to combat this crime more effectively,” said Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “By emphasizing a victim-centered and human rights-based approach, we are not only enhancing investigative techniques but also ensuring that survivors receive the protection and support they deserve.”

Ahmed Mešić, Prosecutor at the BiH Prosecutor's Office said: “Through a realistic scenario and a multidisciplinary approach, participants had the opportunity to enhance their skills and exchange experiences, directly contributing to a more effective fight against this serious crime. The lessons learned and the collaborative work on collecting and securing evidence—primarily with a focus on human trafficking victims—will be crucial in the future work of professionals handling such cases. I would therefore like to thank the OSCE Mission to BiH for successfully organizing this important training and congratulate them on a job well done."

Senior Assistant at the Faculty of Law Banja Luka Olivera Ševo Grebenar emphasized the value of practical learning and said: “This simulation exercise demonstrated that a hands-on learning model yields the most concrete results. From the preparation phase to implementation, the exercise fostered discussion and the search for optimal solutions in combating and preventing human trafficking crimes. Additionally, by emphasizing victim-centered approaches and inter-institutional co-operation, participants developed a heightened sensitivity to these issues and increased their awareness of how to apply these principles in their daily work on human trafficking cases.”

This training is part of the OSCE Mission’s broader efforts to support BiH authorities in combating human trafficking and providing adequate assistance to victims. It was implemented under the project “Simulation-Based Training Exercise for Local Anti-Trafficking Structures in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” funded by the U.S. Delegation to the OSCE. This initiative marks the first anti-trafficking simulation-based training exercise in Bosnia and Herzegovina, reinforcing the Mission’s commitment to strengthening national anti-trafficking mechanisms and multi-agency co-operation.