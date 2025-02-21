PSD Announces 02-24-2025 Meeting of The VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee
Montpelier, VT – The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy (FNWP) Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will meet on Monday, February 24, 2025 from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. As permitted by ACT 133 of the 2024 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference.
At this meeting, representatives from Vermont’s Congressional Delegation and potentially other Congressional staffers will discuss bills regarding the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other nuclear waste-related bills that may be proposed during the current Congressional session. Potential changes in federal nuclear waste policies under the new administration will also be discussed. Additionally, a staff member from California Congressman Mike Levin’s Office, who co-chairs the bipartisan Spent Nuclear Fuel Solutions Caucus, is expected to attend (see https://levin.house.gov/issues/energy for further details on his several bills.)
For more details and teleconference links see the full press release.
