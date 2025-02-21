Charles R. Floyd releases his Book and describes the concepts of Theology, Culture, and Philosophy

ETOWAH, TN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles R. Floyd’s new book, A Comparative Analysis of the Bible with the Koran: Truth vs. Chaos, presents an analysis of the theological, cultural, and philosophical contrasts between the Bible and the Koran. The book examines the distinct principles that define Christianity and Islam, offering a detailed study and comparison.The work investigates the doctrines of grace, faith, and works within both traditions. By analyzing key passages, it explores the role of grace and mercy in Christian theology and describes the works-based approach to salvation presented in Islamic teachings. The book provides scriptural references from both texts to support its analysis, such as Romans 6:23 from the Bible and Sura 2:202 from the Koran.The book examines theological differences and their implications for how Christianity and Islam shape moral and spiritual practices. It discusses the broader contexts influencing these doctrines and addresses the significance of exploring the foundations of faith.Written in a manner that explains complex theological concepts, the book provides insights for those studying comparative religion. Floyd highlights key questions about divine judgment, human effort, and the assurance of eternal life, presenting a framework for examining faith, salvation, and the human condition.About the AuthorCharles R. Floyd, a born-again Christian and sinner saved by grace, was blessed to be born and raised in southeastern Tennessee, USA. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1977 with a B.S. and later earned an MBA from Golden Gate University in 1982. In 1989, he received a B.A. in Biblical Studies from Northern California Bible College, followed by a Juris Doctorate from the British-American School of Law in 2001. A Navy veteran of the Cuban blockade and the Vietnam War, Floyd spent 25 years managing church construction projects across the United States. Inspired during the Covid pandemic, he began writing A Comparative Analysis of the Bible with the Koran: Truth vs. Chaos.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1326752472

