Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces the Launch of BitNotify.io: The Ultimate Crypto Alert and Notification Platform

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leader in blockchain-driven solutions, proudly announces the launch of BitNotify.io, an innovative platform designed to revolutionize real-time cryptocurrency notifications.

BitNotify.io provides users with cutting-edge alerts and tracking capabilities across various blockchain networks, ensuring that investors, traders, and enthusiasts never miss critical market movements. The platform is tailored for individuals and businesses looking to stay informed with instant updates on transactions, price movements, and security alerts.

“We are excited to introduce BitNotify.io as a game-changer for crypto users worldwide,” said Shannon Hill, President at Blaqclouds, Inc. “The volatility of the crypto market requires real-time awareness, and BitNotify.io empowers users with seamless, automated alerts that enhance decision-making and security.”

Key Features of BitNotify.io:

Real-Time Crypto Alerts: Stay updated on price changes, market fluctuations, and transaction statuses with instant notifications.

Multi-Network Tracking: Supports multiple blockchain EVM networks, including Ethereum, Binance, ZEUS Chain, TRON, BASE, MATIC and AJAX.

Customizable Notifications: Users can set personalized alerts tailored to their portfolio and trading strategies.

Security Alerts: Receive immediate warnings about suspicious activity, unauthorized transactions, or potential threats.

User-Friendly Interface: A seamless and intuitive experience for both beginners and seasoned crypto traders.



BitNotify.io is built to bridge the gap between market movements and informed decision-making, allowing users to optimize their trading strategies while maintaining security and efficiency.

Blaqclouds, Inc. continues to innovate within the blockchain ecosystem, delivering forward-thinking solutions that redefine digital asset management. The launch of BitNotify.io marks another milestone in the company’s mission to enhance accessibility and usability in the crypto space.

To learn more about BitNotify.io and start receiving real-time crypto notifications, visit https://www.bitnotify.io.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

About BitNotify.io

Bitnotify is a ZEUS Blockchain Partners application and a key piece of the ZXPAY Ecosystem. Security is the foundation of this application. A user is never asked to provide their Seed Phrase or Secret Key and they will never be asked to give us permission to access their wallet via Web3 Signature Approval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

