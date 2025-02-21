Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market Size to Promote USD 31.49 Bn by 2034

The global hyperlipidemia drugs market size is calculated at USD 24.47 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 31.49 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.84% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyperlipidemia drugs market size was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 30.62 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

The word "hyperlipidemia" refers to a group of inherited and acquired conditions that are characterized by high amounts of lipids in the body. It is a relatively prevalent illness worldwide, but particularly in the Western Hemisphere. There are already over three million persons in the U.S. and Europe who have been diagnosed with hyperlipidemia, and the number is rapidly increasing. Patients with premature coronary artery disease (CAD), which is defined as CAD that develops in males before the age of 55 to 60 and in females before the age of 65, have the greatest degree of hyperlipidemia. The incidence of hyperlipidemia is around 75–85% under the previously mentioned conditions, compared to approximately 40–48% in the control group of the same age but without early coronary artery disease.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Rising awareness

Another major factor propelling the expansion of the hyperlipidemia medication market is the growing awareness of hyperlipidemia. Although hyperlipidemia was formerly frequently misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed, knowledge of the illness and its dangers is gradually rising. Healthcare organizations' teaching programs and public health campaigns are partly to blame for this. The need for medications to treat hyperlipidemia is rising as more individuals become aware of the problem.

Development of better drugs

Another major factor propelling the expansion of the hyperlipidemia medication market is the creation of novel, more potent medications. Many novel medications for the treatment of hyperlipidemia have been licensed in recent years. These medications have fewer adverse effects and are more effective than previous ones. This is increasing their appeal to doctors and patients and propelling the market's expansion.

Rising cardiovascular diseases

One major driver propelling the market is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular illnesses. For example, coronary artery disease (CAD) is the top cause of death in the United States, accounting for around 6,10,000 fatalities yearly (about 1 in 4 deaths), according to research released by the National Library of Medicine in January 2024. Additionally, it is linked to 17.8 million fatalities each year and is the third most common cause of death globally. This emphasizes how important it is to have efficient medications for hyperlipidemia in order to control lipid levels and lower the risk of cardiovascular events.

Opportunities in the Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market

In December 2024 , as it increases production of its popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, Eli Lilly & Co. is investing an additional $3 billion to expand its manufacturing presence in the United States. Construction is anticipated to start next year on the most recent investment, which is the largest outside of the company's home state of Indiana. It will expand a recently acquired production factory in Wisconsin.

, as it increases production of its popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, Eli Lilly & Co. is investing an additional $3 billion to expand its manufacturing presence in the United States. Construction is anticipated to start next year on the most recent investment, which is the largest outside of the company's home state of Indiana. It will expand a recently acquired production factory in Wisconsin. In June 2024, launched with $190 million in combined Series A and B financings, Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm that Third Rock Ventures is incubating to create a new generation of medications for cardiometabolic illnesses.

Regional Insights

Rising cases of obesity are driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the hyperlipidemia drugs market in 2024. Because of the rising incidence of hypercholesteremia, rising healthcare costs, and an established healthcare system, North America is anticipated to have a significant market position in the worldwide market for hyperlipidemia drugs. Furthermore, the rise in obesity in this area, which has led to the use of medications for hyperlipidemia diagnosis, is also expected to support market expansion. Problems with overweight and obesity impact one in five kids and teenagers. According to the research, over 14.7 million children and adolescents were afflicted by the 19.7% prevalence of obesity.

Additionally, it is anticipated that rising healthcare costs in the U.S. would fuel hyperlipidemia drugs market demand in this area. The United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services National Health Expenditure Data 2020 states that healthcare spending increased from 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion in 2020, or approximately 19.7% of GDP. By 2028, it is anticipated that the spending would have reached USD 6.2 trillion. Over the course of the study's projected period, the increase in healthcare spending in the US area is probably going to spur market expansion.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be the biggest cause of mortality in the United States, accounting for about 7.2 million fatalities per year and a significant contributor to disability despite advancements in medical technology. The anticipated yearly direct and indirect expenses of stroke and CVD were over $310 billion in 2011–2012, and they are expected to nearly triple from 2010–2030, from $273 billion to $818 billion.

The presence of a strong pharma industry is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing hyperlipidemia drugs market during the forecast period. The market is driven by increased disposable income, sedentary lifestyles, and the growing prevalence of hyperlipidemia. The Korean Society of Lipids and Atherosclerosis reports that hyperlipidemia affects two out of every five Korean individuals. Between 2010 and 2030, China's cardiovascular incidents are predicted to rise by 9.2 million. The Asia-Pacific market is expanding thanks to a rise in clinical trials and research & development efforts. The development of generic medications for hyperlipidemia is accelerated by the rising demand for generic substitutes. India is the biggest manufacturer and supplier of generic medications worldwide. India exports over 40% of its generic medications worldwide. Foreign businesses are able to establish their manufacturing plants in Asia-Pacific nations due to the availability of adequate manufacturing infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

By drug class, the statins segment dominated the hyperlipidemia drugs market in 2024. People with elevated cholesterol are frequently prescribed statins by medical practitioners. Statins decrease total cholesterol and lessen the risk of stroke or heart attack. Statins come in a variety of forms. Even though they all serve the same purpose, doctors can advise experimenting with a few different alternatives to see which suits a patient the best.

By drug class, the PCSK9 inhibitors segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. For those who are currently approved by the FDA, using PCSK9 inhibitors would result in a lifetime net worth of $5800 per person and an estimated 1.1-year increase in life expectancy at age 51. The lifetime net benefit of PCSK9 inhibitors would be $14,100 per person if they were used in those who were at high risk for cardiovascular disease.

By route of administration, the oral segment dominated the hyperlipidemia drugs market in 2024. Because of its numerous benefits, the oral administration route is chosen above the other drug delivery administration methods. These benefits include pain avoidance, simplicity of intake, safety, high patient compliance, and adaptability to different medication kinds.

By route of administration, the parenteral segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Because parenterally administered drugs are absorbed more quickly than when taken orally, their effects start sooner. Because they are processed differently and do not pass through the gastrointestinal tract's digestive processes, they have a greater effect than oral medications.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the hyperlipidemia drugs market in 2024. By interacting with the neighborhood to promote care journeys, prescription adherence, and value-based outcomes, retail pharmacists may broaden their role in healthcare.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment I anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Increased accessibility to medications for persons who are confined to their homes or who reside far from a drugstore. The simplicity of comparing several websites to locate the finest deals and goods. Increased accessibility to a large range of items and convenience.

Competitive Landscape

Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Viatris, Inc.

Recent Developments

In July 2024 , by releasing groundbreaking recommendations for managing dyslipidemia, the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) made significant progress in using complete Indian data to address the country's many issues and disparities in dyslipidemia prevalence.

, by releasing groundbreaking recommendations for managing dyslipidemia, the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) made significant progress in using complete Indian data to address the country's many issues and disparities in dyslipidemia prevalence. In November 2023, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—The results of the REMAIN-2 trial demonstrate that in patients already receiving other lipid-lowering drugs, a new, long-acting PCSK9 inhibitor administered once every three months can drop LDL-cholesterol levels by more than 50% when compared to a placebo.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

Statins

Bile Acid Sequestrants

Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

Fibric Acid Derivatives

PCSK9 Inhibitors

Combination

Miscellaneous



By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





