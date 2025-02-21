IT Leaders Forum 2025: Shaping the Future of Business and Technology in Africa

IT News Africa | IT Leaders Forum 2025 IT News Africa | IT Leaders Forum 2025

IT Leaders Forum 2025 brings together CIOs, IT executives & innovators to tackle AI, cybersecurity & digital transformation with strategic insights & solutions.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Leaders Forum 2025 : Shaping the Future of Business and Technology in AfricaIT News Africa proudly announces the IT Leaders Forum 2025, a premier gathering of top technology and information industry experts. The event will take place on March 12, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton.As organizations grapple with technology skills gaps, economic uncertainty, and ESG compliance mandates, IT leaders are increasingly turning to technology-driven solutions to enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and drive profitability. IT Leaders Forum 2025 is designed to equip CIOs and IT executives with the insights, strategies, and tools needed to navigate these challenges and seize new opportunities.According to Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa, “The IT Leaders Forum 2025 comes at a crucial time when businesses are navigating unprecedented technological advancements, economic shifts, and cybersecurity challenges. This event will provide a platform for IT executives to gain valuable insights, connect with industry leaders, and explore innovative solutions that will drive their organizations forward. Our goal is to empower attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions and stay ahead in this fast-evolving digital era.”What’s Included at IT Leaders Forum 2025:This exclusive event will serve as a hub for cutting-edge discussions, industry trends, and innovative solutions shaping Africa’s IT landscape. Attendees can expect:*Expert-Led Discussions – Gain insights into IT leadership, cybersecurity, digital transformation, application modernization, and infrastructure management.*Industry-Specific Impact – Explore how emerging technologies are revolutionizing banking, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.*Networking with Industry Leaders – Connect with top CIOs, IT executives, and technology innovators from across Africa.*Actionable Takeaways – Discover practical strategies to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital space.Key Benefits of Attending:With digital transformation accelerating across industries, businesses must adapt, innovate, and secure their operations. The IT Leaders Forum 2025 will address key challenges and opportunities, covering topics such as:*Enhancing cybersecurity frameworks to mitigate risks.*Developing effective cloud strategies for business scalability.*Leveraging AI, automation, and emerging technologies to gain a competitive edge.*Building resilient IT leadership for future-proofing businesses. Register today to book your seat. Save 50% on your delegate pass with coupon code ITLEADERS50Ideal Attendees for IT Leaders Forum:The IT Leaders Forum 2025 is tailored for technology professionals and decision-makers, including:*Chief Information Officers (CIOs)*IT Directors & Managers*Tech Entrepreneurs*Cybersecurity Experts*Digital Transformation Leaders*Tech Vendors & Solution Providers*Policymakers & Government Officials in TechnologyKey Speakers:The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:*John Bosco Arends -Chairperson, Chartered CIO Council*Manish Hira - IS Regional Manager: Asia Pacific, Servier*Ruan Schutte - Innovation Specialist, Liberty*Henry Abea - Head of ICT, Kimisitu SACCO, Kenya*Faith Burn - CIO, Eskom*Denisha Jairam-Owthar - CIO, Council for Medical Schemes*Duran Chetty - CIO, Hollard Group Risk*Lerato Fitzpatrick. Senior Programme Manager, Investec*Dimakatso Masiteng, CIO / ICT, NYDAKey discussions include:*AI Agents for the Enterprise- Why IT leaders hold the keys to AI-driven transformation.*The IT Leader’s Role in Digital Business Transformation- Strategies for driving change.*Harnessing AI for Enterprise Innovation- Best practices for maximizing AI’s potential*Essential IT Leadership Skills for Government- Navigating digital transformation in the public sectorRegister today to secure your seat for #ITLF2025. Use the discount code ITLEADERS50 and save 50% on delegate passes!Sponsorship & Exhibition Opportunities:We offer a range of customizable sponsorship and exhibition opportunities tailored to meet your business objectives. Become a Sponsor and position your brand in front of senior IT executives through branding, speaking slots, exhibition space, and exclusive networking- maximizing your ROI.5 Key Reasons to Get Involved:1. Direct Engagement with Industry Leaders: Connect with top CIOs, CTOs, and IT executives from key sectors- people actively investing in solutions to drive digital transformation.2. Be Seen as an Innovator: Showcase your cutting-edge technologies and thought leadership to those eager for new ideas- position your company as a leader in innovation and growth.3. Exclusive Access: In a curated, quality-focused environment, every interaction counts. Engage directly with high-level attendees seeking trusted partners.4. Enhance Your Brand Visibility: Gain extensive pre- and post-event exposure through event marketing, social media, media coverage, and press releases.5. Meaningful Partnerships: Develop genuine connections with potential clients, strategic partners, or investors in an ideal setting for building long-term relationships.Become a Sponsor today and secure your spot at IT Leaders Forum 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your brand, connect with decision-makers, and lead the conversation in Africa’s evolving IT landscape.Stay tuned on the IT Leaders Forum 2025 website for updates on the event agenda, speakers, and more.Join the conversation on shaping Africa’s digital future! #ITLF2025Media Contact:Nonhlanhla Kuneneevents@itnewsafrica.com+27 11 026 0982

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.