Unprepared Hikers Rescued on Mount Moosilauke in Warren

February 21, 2025

Warren, NH – At approximately 6:42 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2025 the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call for two hikers in waist deep snow needing assistance. The hikers called for help while making a 7-mile loop on Mount Moosilauke and were on the Snapper Trail. Without snowshoes or headlamps they were having trouble navigating the trail and their cell phones had low batteries. During the initial call with a Conservation Officer, the hikers’ cell phone batteries died and all contact was lost.

Conservation Officers responded to Mount Moosilauke and began a rescue mission for the hikers. At approximately 7:45 p.m. another 911 call was received. The hikers located a battery charger in their pack and were able to charge a cell phone and a light. They had also made it to a more packed out hiking trail and were trying to self-rescue.

Conservation Officers located the pair near the Ravine Lodge at 8:38 p.m. The hikers were identified as Adrian Colon, 17, and Andrew Lucier, 18, both of Auburn, Massachusetts. The pair started their hike at 1:00 p.m. and had warm gear for winter hiking but failed to bring snowshoes or headlamps which would have prevented the rescue call.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. Snow, ice, and winter temperatures require additional gear for your outings. For more information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.