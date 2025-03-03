Candle Lit Atlanta Announces St. Patrick’s Day Experience On the Heels of Sold Out Valentine's Day Event

Candle Lit Atlanta is a DIY candle-making experience. Owner and Founder Tasha Lebron is filmed as she shares information about Candle Lit Atlanta on 11 Alive.

Atlanta’s premier candle-making experience sells out as it makes move to expand nationwide

It was great to see so many people come together to enjoy a creative and relaxing experience. The energy in the room was fantastic, and everyone truly embraced the candle-making process.” — Tasha Lebron, Founder & Owner of Candle Lit Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candle Lit Atlanta , a unique immersive candle-making experience and event venue, is gearing up for a new event his month after the success of its exclusive sold-out Valentine's Day event, leaving guests raving and asking for more. The Valentine's Day event provided couples and friends with a unique opportunity to craft personalized candles in a vibrant, BYOB setting. The event’s overwhelming popularity earned it a feature on 11 Alive Atlanta’s segment 'How To Celebrate Valentine’s Day Without Breaking the Bank' ( view it here ).Founder and owner Tasha Lebron shared her excitement about the strong turn out and community response.“It was great to see so many people come together to enjoy a creative and relaxing experience. The energy in the room was fantastic, and everyone truly embraced the candle-making process,” she stated. “Many attendees expressed their appreciation for having a space where they could unwind, connect with others, and create something personal. It was heartwarming to see so many people excited about the Valentine’s Day experience.”Event-goers raved about the holiday event, praising the welcoming atmosphere, the variety of fragrances, and the ability to create customized candles.One guest shared, “I took my boyfriend here for Valentine’s Day, and we absolutely had a blast! All the people were super nice, and it was so much fun making our own custom candles. Can’t wait to come back!”On the heels of the widely popular hands-on experience, Candle Lit Atlanta has just announced its plans for its next celebration. On Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM, Candle Lit Atlanta will host a St. Patrick’s Day Candle-Making Class for just $35 per person. Guests can enjoy a festive, interactive session while creating their own scented candles.Beyond its special holiday events, Candle Lit Atlanta offers multiple ways for guests to enjoy its signature experience. The Lit Experience, offered at various times throughout the week, is offered for participants of all ages. The company also holds Sip & Scent events on Saturdays and Sundays at 5 PM during which participants can sip their favorite drinks while crafting their own custom candles in a relaxed ambiance.Additionally, Candle Lit Atlanta specializes in private events for birthdays, corporate gatherings, bachelorette parties, and other celebrations, offering the unique option of bringing the full candle-making experience to an event location of the customer’s choice.“We are just grateful for the support and enthusiasm we have received. Our goal is always to create meaningful experiences, and it was amazing to see people enjoying what we do,” said Lebron.Building on its momentum, Candle Lit Atlanta has officially launched its franchise opportunity and is now expanding nationwide. The brand’s engaging, hands-on concept is now available for entrepreneurs looking to bring a high-energy, interactive business model to their own city. All franchises including training, marketing strategies, an operational blueprint, and ongoing support.For more information, to book an experience, or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.candlelitatlanta.com About Candle Lit AtlantaCandle Lit Atlanta is the go-to place in candle-making experience in Atlanta where guests can escape from the ordinary, relax and get creative with fragrance, and make memories with friends and family. Founded by Tasha Lebron, the company offers a unique blend of relaxation, personalization, and fun in a BYOB setting. Now expanding nationwide through its newly launched franchise opportunity, the brand is bringing its high-energy, hands-on approach to candle-making to cities across the country. To learn more, visit www.candlelitatlanta.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.