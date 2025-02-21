Breaking News: Mike Lindell Will Take the Stage at CPAC at 10:15 A.M. E.T. at CPAC - FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) and Many Other Headlines.

In an Age of Slanted News, Mike Lindell, Cara Castronuova, Alison Steinberg, Vanessa Broussard and Nikki Stanzione Bring a Team that Covers News Unlike Any Other With Truth, Integrity, and Faith as they Help Bring America Back on Track. After years of being an initiative to get the President elected and save our country, this year is turning out to be a celebration and victory lap!

Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), which is currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., enters today's CPAC event with various interviews slated.

Mike Lindell will be speaking at CPAC today at 10:15 E.T. -- You do not want to miss what Mike Lindell has to say.

TV Personalities Alison Steinberg, Cara Castronuova, Nikki Stanzione, and Vanessa Broussard will join Mike Lindell and the team at CPAC as they enter the last 2 days of the event with great guests as they help bring America back on track.

Today's line-up is sure to please and the Company will provide wall to wall media coverage. Be sure to tune into LindellTV.com for all the news and events.

Here are a few of today's top headlines.

The Network congratulates Kash Patel on his recent appointment as FBI Director.

President Trump is expected to be at CPAC.

Will the President speak? Sources indicated yes. The President has indicated that he will find the gold at Ft. Knox.

(Assuming it's there.) There have been a lot of foreign shipments of gold enetering the U.S.

DOGE made an appearance at CPAC yesterday in the form of Elon Musk armed with a chainsaw as he is saving money almost as fast as politicians can spend it.

It's rumored that Mike Lindell and Vanessa Broussard will start their TV show on Monday, February 24, 2025 on LindellTV.com

Guest Editorial:

There is still much work to be done.

Today we ask the question what has happened to the Democrat party? It's in meltdown mode. Even Democratic Senators are melting like snowflakes on a hot day in front of crowds smaller than a Biden/Harris rally. Sometimes drawing only themselves and a few news media to such an event. Have Senators lost touch with their voters or just lost their minds?

While we would never purposely do anything to help the Democrat party be more competitive, we should help them end the pity party many of them have been recently attending for the last month. Nevertheless, many realize they are the party which is barely on life support. They are the party who supports death...please tell us how that's working out. America needs a two-party system. We wish them no ill will. We just want to see them come back to "common sense." After all, it's one of the many things that got President Trump elected.

President Trump chose to make America Great Again. What's so bad about that? Peace, Safety, Properity? Is that such a bad thing? Common sense.

We are all humans whether we call ourselves Democrat, Independent or Republican. What happened back in the days where people got together and just took one another for face value and we cared and listened to what that person had to say? When we stop to help someone do we say, are you a Republican or a Democrat? Do we choose our friends by their political stripe? We encourage everyone to help their Democrat friends and neighbors to stop it with the political suicide and embrace "common sense." Stop smoking the legacy media weed! Many Democrats voted for President Trump because they didn't really have a viable choice on the other side. Let's face it, would you rather be led by a successful bsinessman or a politician. A net worth of Billions or a 37 Trillion Dollar deficit? Common sense. We urge everyone to consider these facts.

Too many on that side allowed the rabid legacy media a/k/a/ mainstream media to jam a false narrative of their already fleeting viewers and listeners down their throats. People of all political persuasions have something in common and that is we are all human beings (some people might debate that) and most people have common sense (most but not all) ” Who purposely steps off the curb to be hit by a bus because they don't like who got elected. If you want to sterilize yourself because you don't like who was elected that's your business but somewhere down the way, that move will be regretable.

Greg Martin - President and COO said, "Don't blame this article on Mike Lindell. He's way too busy at CPAC. The world is a better place when we treat people they way we want to be treated. Unity versus division, love versus hate, cling to what is good, abhor that which is evil. England Dan and John Ford Coley wrote a song called "Love is the Answer." Jesus too said that Love is the Answer, so why not try that the next time you want to light someone up on social media who doesn't think like you. Then do what one of Mike Lindell's favorite musical artists Bob Segar did when he performed that song, "Turn the Page." Common Sense, right?" So turn the page and have a great weekend and visit CPAC. Love one another, let's all try it!

FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell stated, "Let's treat everyone with love and respect. God calls us to do so and the world becomes a better place when we do. The Bible tells us to, "Love one another." "Love your neighbor as you love yourself." "Love does no harm." I'll see you at CPAC where I will be speaking at 10:15 A.M. Eastern."

