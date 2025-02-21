Point of Care Diagnostic Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% (2024 – 2030): Wissen Research

The global point of care (POC) diagnostic market is estimated at USD 40.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 60.2 billion by 2030, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Sheridan, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global point-of-care diagnostic market is projected to be valued at 40.7 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

US Point of Care Testing Market Outlook

Further, the US with USD 14.4 billion market in 2023, holds majority share in the global point of care testing market and is likely to remain the leading region growing a CAGR of 8.2% within this market, during the forecast period.





Point of Care Diagnostic Market Summary

POCD Report Attributes Details Estimated Market Size (2023) USD 40.7 Billion Estimated Market Size (2030) USD 60.2 Billion CAGR 7.5% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Growth Drivers

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

Advent of next-generation point of care diagnostics spurs up market demand

Rising disposable income

Increasing aging population

Opportunities

1. Expanding market in emerging economies

Growing awareness and demand for personalized care Rising healthcare access



2.Government initiatives and funding for healthcare innovation

3. Increasing establishment of hospitals and diagnostic centres

4. Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) integration

Infectious Disease Segment Dominated the Point of Care Testing Market By Product Type in 2024

Based on product, the point of care testing market is segmented into glucose monitoring, covid-19 testing, cardio-metabolic testing, infectious disease testing and others. In 2024, the infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share of 34.6%.

This was driven by a complex interplay of factors, with industry leaders like Abbott (through its ID NOW™ platform), Roche (Cobas® systems), and Cepheid (GeneXpert®) dominating the landscape through their innovative molecular diagnostic platforms. The segment's growth was significantly propelled by the widespread adoption of multiplex PCR systems, next-generation sequencing platforms, and rapid immunoassays, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when companies like bioMérieux (BioFire® FilmArray®) scaled their operations to meet unprecedented demand. The market was further strengthened by strategic product launches such as BD's MAX™ platform for respiratory infections, alongside significant investments in point-of-care testing solutions that enhanced accessibility. This technological revolution in diagnostic capabilities, combined with the lingering effects of COVID-19, the rise in antimicrobial resistance testing requirements, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, has created a robust ecosystem where automated, high-throughput platforms are becoming increasingly central to clinical decision-making, solidifying the segment's market leadership.

North America Held the Largest Market Share (39.5%) in Point of Care testing Market in 2024

Point of care testing market analysis encompassed a detailed evaluation of five key regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

These regions were assessed based on healthcare infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and market trends. North America retained the largest market share of 39.5% in point of care testing in 2024, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative imaging technologies, and the strong presence of leading market players like Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo-Fischer Scientific.





About us

Wissen Research is a leading market research firm that serves over 800 clients, with 40% of the top 2,000 companies relying on us for insights into key business questions and the identification of new high-growth and niche revenue opportunities. We offer exclusive market intelligence from over 120 subject matter experts and analysts, complemented by our high-growth niche market studies and consulting services.

Our research methodology delivers quantifiable and actionable insights into interconnected market ecosystems shaped by disruptive technologies and emerging markets. We not only focus on factors that will impact our clients' revenue but also explore what could affect their customers' revenue by revealing latent and adjacent market opportunities.

We collaborate across all B2B sectors, engaging with C-level executives in areas such as R&D, intellectual property, strategy, marketing, sales, product development, and M&A.

