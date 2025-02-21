Rate Insurance Partners with Spot Pet Insurance to Expand Product Offerings

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate Insurance, LLC, one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, today announced its partnership with Spot Pet Insurance, a leading pet insurance provider.

Through this partnership, Rate Insurance customers can quickly get pricing for pet insurance policies and explore Spot Pet’s benefits, including:

Save up to 20% : Rate Insurance customers get a 10% discount on all pets, and an additional 10% multi-pet discount*

: Rate Insurance customers get a 10% discount on all pets, and an additional 10% multi-pet discount* Customizable Coverage : Spot Pet offers flexible pet insurance plans that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each pet, ensuring you can get comprehensive coverage for accidents, illnesses, and optional preventive care.

: Spot Pet offers flexible pet insurance plans that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each pet, ensuring you can get comprehensive coverage for accidents, illnesses, and optional preventive care. 24/7 Veterinary Support : Spot Pet's plans include access to a 24/7 Pet Telehealth Helpline, providing Rate Insurance customers with professional guidance and advice whenever needed.

: Spot Pet's plans include access to a 24/7 Pet Telehealth Helpline, providing Rate Insurance customers with professional guidance and advice whenever needed. Hassle-Free Claims Process: Spot Pet Insurance is committed to simplifying the claims process, making it easy for Rate Insurance customers to submit and track claims online.

“At Rate Insurance, we’re continuously looking for ways to provide value and meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Jeff Wingate, President, Rate Insurance. “Partnering with Spot Pet Insurance allows us to expand our portfolio of offerings with flexible and accessible coverage that supports the health and well-being of pets—a growing priority for families nationwide.”

This collaboration aligns with the growing trend of pet owners’ continued investment in their pets, including the increased demand for comprehensive pet insurance solutions as a standard insurance product offering.

To learn more, please visit: https://spotpet.com/partners/rateinsurance?utm_source=rateins&utm_medium=affiliate&pcode=SPOT_RATEINS

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from 2.5k+ Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

About Spot Pet Insurance

Spot Pet Insurance is a passionate team of pet-health-obsessed pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. They aim to help pet owners access plans that help pay for covered veterinary bills, helping ensure that their dogs and cats can lead healthier, happier lives.

To learn more about Spot Pet Insurance, please visit spotpet.com.

*10% strategic partner discount on all pets. 5% in LA, NE, TX, VA, and WA. Not available in FL, HI, MN, TN. Additional 10% multi-pet discount on all pets after the first.

Insurance plans are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581. A Delaware insurance company located at 11333 N. Scottsdale Rd, Ste. 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254) or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), and are produced by Spot Pet Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385. 990 Biscayne Blvd Suite 603, Miami, FL 33132. CA License #6000188).

Media Contact

For Rate Insurance:

Rachel Alvarez Campbell

Rachel.AlvarezCampbell@rateins.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.