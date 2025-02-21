SEALSQ Deploys its PQC Technology Across Sovereign Data Centers in Switzerland and France

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Video Data Center Bunker in Switzerland https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQtZZPFAV2A

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the deployment of its PQC technology across its sovereign data centers in Switzerland and France. In collaboration with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), which focused on global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT, SEALSQ is pioneering the secure and scalable adoption of quantum technology by integrating expertise in hardware, software, and operational security.

As quantum threats evolve, organizations must act now to safeguard their digital assets. SEALSQ’s PQC solutions offer a proactive defense, leveraging Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) while fostering innovation in randomness and infrastructure compatibility. These advancements ensure organizations are prepared for the post-quantum era, mitigating future cyber risks and maintaining data integrity.

SEALSQ provides a fully EU sovereign solution with its PQC Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) hosted in highly resilient, sovereign data centers located in Switzerland and France. These facilities are managed by Swiss and French teams, guaranteeing full control over sensitive data, minimizing dependence on public cloud providers, and reinforcing both data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. SEALSQ PQC solutions also enable businesses to meet the stringent requirements of the NIS2 Directive, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data through robust encryption practices.

Since its founding in 1999, WISeKey has been at the forefront of cybersecurity and trusted digital hosting. WISeKey was among the first companies to provide ultra-secure hosting in Swiss Alps bunkers, originally constructed as military-grade, nuclear-proof facilities. These bunkers, now transformed into cutting-edge data centers, offer an ultra-secure environment for mission-critical infrastructures, including Bitcoin mining. With IT security certifications ranging from ISO 27001 to the prestigious EM-SHIELD seal, these facilities ensure protection against electromagnetic pulses (EMP) and other advanced threats.

As digital threats continue to evolve, SEALSQ and WISeKey remain committed to driving innovation in cybersecurity, providing quantum-resistant solutions that fortify data security for businesses, governments, and institutions worldwide.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

