Vital Farms and Its President & CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Recognized for “Catalyzing Positive Social and Environmental Change” on Big Path Capital’s 2025 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Path Capital has honored Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) and its President & CEO Russell Diez-Canseco at #2 on the annual MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking. This is the fourth consecutive year the company and Diez-Canseco have been honored, moving up from the #3 spot in 2024 to the #2 spot this year.

Big Path Capital is a global impact investment firm that connects purpose-driven companies to mission-aligned investors. The annual ranking identifies the 100 most impactful leaders by a “Force for Good” Score that is calculated by multiplying a company’s growth rate, its annual revenue, and its B Lab’s B Impact Assessment score, a measurement of a company’s impact on people and the planet.

“Vital Farms and Big Path Capital have a shared belief that business can be used to drive positive outcomes for all of a company’s stakeholders,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President & CEO, Vital Farms. “We are grateful for this acknowledgement that celebrates the collective work Vital Farms’ entire stakeholder community does every day to advance our purpose to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food.”

Diez-Canseco and other impact CEOs will be honored at the MO 100 Summit Award Ceremony on April 22, 2025, in Asheville, NC. To see the full rankings list, visit: https://mo-summit.com/mo100-ranking-list-2025/

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 425 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/ .

CONTACT:

Media:

Rob Discher

Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Anthony Bucalo

Anthony.Bucalo@vitalfarms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

