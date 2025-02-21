Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

GAAP net income of $0.32 and distributable earnings of $0.40, per diluted common share 1

Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share

Agency loan originations of $1.38 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$33.47 billion

Structured loan originations of $684.3 million, runoff of $900.6 million, and a portfolio of ~$11.30 billion

Issued $100.0 million of 9.00% senior notes due 2027



Full Year Highlights:

GAAP net income of $1.18 and distributable earnings of $1.74 per diluted common share 1

Agency servicing portfolio growth of 8% from loan originations of $4.47 billion

Successfully delevered the Company 30% from a peak debt to equity ratio of 4:1 in 2023, to 2.8:1 at December 31, 2024 2

Structured portfolio reduction of 10% with $2.48 billion of multifamily loan runoff, $1.58 billion of which was recaptured into new agency loan originations

Redeemed $200.0 million of our senior notes



UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $91.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the year was $223.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share, compared to $330.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the year was $358.0 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share, compared to $452.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. 1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 556,676 $ 616,211 $ 2,374,040 $ 3,773,532 Freddie Mac 675,244 378,809 1,770,976 756,827 Private Label 27,650 74,162 151,936 299,934 FHA 119,050 27,457 146,507 257,199 SFR - Fixed Rate — — 27,314 19,328 Total Originations $ 1,378,620 $ 1,096,639 $ 4,470,773 $ 5,106,820 Total Loan Sales $ 1,270,048 $ 1,118,977 $ 4,609,686 $ 4,889,199 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,353,527 $ 1,056,490 $ 4,443,972 $ 5,207,148

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $78.7 million, compared to $77.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the Agency business was $22.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $18.6 million and 1.67% for the third quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $13.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 0.99% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.2 million and 1.25% for the third quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $435.8 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $422.7 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.47 billion at December 31, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $33.3 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $50.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.6 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) Fannie Mae $ 22,730,056 46.4 6.4 $ 22,526,022 46.6 6.6 $ 21,264,578 47.4 7.4 Freddie Mac 6,077,020 21.5 6.8 5,820,026 21.9 7.1 5,181,933 24.0 8.5 Private Label 2,605,980 18.7 5.5 2,619,485 18.7 5.8 2,510,449 19.5 6.7 FHA 1,506,948 14.1 19.2 1,390,766 14.2 18.9 1,359,624 14.4 19.2 Bridge 278,494 10.4 3.0 380,379 10.9 3.0 379,425 10.9 3.2 SFR-Fixed Rate 271,859 20.1 4.4 275,081 20.1 4.6 287,446 20.1 5.1 Total $ 33,470,357 37.8 6.9 $ 33,011,759 38.0 7.1 $ 30,983,455 39.1 8.0

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2024. The Company recorded a $4.0 million total provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $48.3 million, representing 0.21% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 UPB % UPB % UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 371,250 54 % $ 14,500 6 % $ 444,635 31 % $ 415,330 42 % SFR 273,087 40 % 239,064 92 % 869,141 61 % 524,060 54 % Land — — — — 10,350 1 % — — 644,337 94 % 253,564 98 % 1,324,126 93 % 939,390 96 % Mezzanine / Preferred Equity 35,592 5 % 4,900 2 % 97,305 7 % 43,953 4 % Construction - Multifamily 4,368 1 % — — 4,368 — — — Total Originations $ 684,297 100 % $ 258,464 100 % $ 1,425,799 100 % $ 983,343 100 % Number of Loans Originated 28 38 170 150 Commitments: SFR $ 375,894 $ 374,070 $ 1,438,841 $ 1,150,687 Construction - Multifamily 54,000 47,000 101,000 — Total Commitments $ 429,894 $ 421,070 $ 1,539,841 $ 1,150,687 Loan Runoff $ 900,583 $ 521,341 $ 2,691,583 $ 3,354,055





Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 UPB % UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 8,725,429 76 % $ 9,208,954 80 % $ 10,789,936 86 % SFR 1,993,890 18 % 1,783,475 15 % 1,316,803 10 % Other 173,787 2 % 176,855 2 % 166,505 1 % 10,893,106 96 % 11,169,284 97 % 12,273,244 97 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 404,401 3 % 393,168 3 % 334,198 3 % Construction - Multifamily 4,367 <1 % — — — — SFR Permanent 3,082 <1 % 3,086 <1 % 7,564 <1 % Total Portfolio $ 11,304,956 100 % $ 11,565,538 100 % $ 12,615,006 100 %

At December 31, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.30 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.90%, compared to $11.57 billion and 7.25% at September 30, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.80% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.16% at September 30, 2024. The decrease in pay rate was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.46 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.52%, compared to $11.80 billion and 9.04% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL, which was net of $5.5 million of net recoveries related to real estate loan foreclosures. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $239.0 million. The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before related loan loss reserves of $23.8 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $625.4 million, before loan loss reserves of $37.3 million at September 30, 2024.

In addition, at December 31, 2024, the Company had nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million (before related loan loss reserves of $5.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to ten loans with a total UPB of $319.2 million at September 30, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company modified fifteen loans with a total UPB of $466.6 million, the vast majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Seven of these loans with a total UPB of $206.3 million contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 4.75% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At December 31, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.51% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.32%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the fourth quarter, $123.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $15.0 million were non-performing at September 30, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2024 was $9.54 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.88% as compared to $9.97 billion and a rate of 7.18% at September 30, 2024.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.67 billion, as compared to $10.09 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.10%, compared to 7.58% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in average cost was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company issued $100.0 million of its 9.00% senior unsecured notes due October 2027 through a private offering. The net proceeds of this offering were used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2025 to common stockholders of record on March 7, 2025.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge , CMBS , mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release. Debt to equity ratio reflects junior subordinated notes as equity.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income $ 262,871 $ 331,060 $ 1,167,872 $ 1,331,219 Interest expense 180,002 227,479 804,615 903,228 Net interest income 82,869 103,581 363,257 427,991 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 22,180 16,727 74,932 72,522 Mortgage servicing rights 13,344 21,144 51,272 69,912 Servicing revenue, net 33,319 33,073 125,896 130,449 Property operating income 2,705 1,447 7,226 5,708 (Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (3,833 ) 10,345 (8,543 ) 6,763 Other income, net 1,129 2,571 8,083 7,667 Total other revenue 68,844 85,307 258,866 293,021 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 46,283 36,270 181,694 159,788 Selling and administrative 15,034 12,686 54,931 51,260 Property operating expenses 2,446 1,670 7,394 5,897 Depreciation and amortization 2,617 2,446 9,555 9,743 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 3,996 3,168 11,782 15,695 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 3,641 18,399 68,543 73,446 Total other expenses 74,017 74,639 333,899 315,829 Income before extinguishment of debt, gain on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 77,696 114,249 288,224 405,183 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (412 ) (1,561 ) Gain on real estate — — 3,813 — (Loss) income from equity affiliates (1,616 ) 3,586 5,772 24,281 Provision for income taxes (752 ) (7,911 ) (13,478 ) (27,347 ) Net income 75,328 109,924 283,919 400,556 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 10,342 41,369 41,369 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,160 7,923 19,278 29,122 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 59,826 $ 91,659 $ 223,272 $ 330,065 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.49 $ 1.18 $ 1.79 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.48 $ 1.18 $ 1.75 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 188,924,182 188,503,682 188,701,149 184,641,642 Diluted 205,759,307 222,861,214 205,526,610 218,843,613 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 1.72 $ 1.68

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,803 $ 928,974 Restricted cash 156,376 608,233 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $238,967 and $195,664) 11,033,997 12,377,806 Loans held-for-sale, net 435,759 551,707 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 368,678 391,254 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,846 and $6,256) 157,154 155,279 Investments in equity affiliates 76,312 79,303 Real estate owned, net 176,543 86,991 Due from related party 12,792 64,421 Goodwill and other intangible assets 88,119 91,378 Other assets 481,448 403,290 Total assets $ 13,490,981 $ 15,738,636 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 3,559,490 $ 3,237,827 Securitized debt 4,622,489 6,935,010 Senior unsecured notes 1,236,147 1,333,968 Convertible senior unsecured notes 285,853 283,118 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 144,686 143,896 Mortgage notes payable - real estate owned 74,897 44,339 Due to related party 4,474 13,799 Due to borrowers 47,627 121,707 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 83,150 71,634 Other liabilities 280,198 298,733 Total liabilities 10,339,011 12,484,031 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,684 633,684 Special voting preferred - 16,293,589 shares 6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 189,259,435 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding 1,893 1,885 Additional paid-in capital 2,375,469 2,367,188 Retained earnings 13,039 115,216 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,024,085 3,117,973 Noncontrolling interest 127,885 136,632 Total equity 3,151,970 3,254,605 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,490,981 $ 15,738,636

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other(1) Consolidated Interest income $ 248,696 $ 14,175 $ — $ 262,871 Interest expense 173,061 6,941 — 180,002 Net interest income 75,635 7,234 — 82,869 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net — 22,180 — 22,180 Mortgage servicing rights — 13,344 — 13,344 Servicing revenue — 50,924 — 50,924 Amortization of MSRs — (17,605 ) — (17,605 ) Property operating income 2,705 — — 2,705 Loss on derivative instruments, net — (3,833 ) — (3,833 ) Other income (loss), net 1,617 (488 ) — 1,129 Total other revenue 4,322 64,522 — 68,844 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 16,064 30,219 — 46,283 Selling and administrative 7,953 7,081 — 15,034 Property operating expenses 2,446 — — 2,446 Depreciation and amortization 2,226 391 — 2,617 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) — 3,996 — 3,996 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 3,359 282 — 3,641 Total other expenses 32,048 41,969 — 74,017 Income before loss from equity affiliates and income taxes 47,909 29,787 — 77,696 Loss from equity affiliates (1,616 ) — — (1,616 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 726 (1,478 ) — (752 ) Net income 47,019 28,309 — 75,328 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 — — 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 5,160 5,160 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,677 $ 28,309 $ (5,160 ) $ 59,826

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2024 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,188 $ 445,615 $ 503,803 Restricted cash 134,320 22,056 156,376 Loans and investments, net 11,033,997 — 11,033,997 Loans held-for-sale, net — 435,759 435,759 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net — 368,678 368,678 Securities held-to-maturity, net — 157,154 157,154 Investments in equity affiliates 76,312 — 76,312 Real estate owned, net 176,543 — 176,543 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 75,619 88,119 Other assets and due from related party 415,310 78,930 494,240 Total assets $ 11,907,170 $ 1,583,811 $ 13,490,981 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 9,500,901 $ 422,661 $ 9,923,562 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations — 83,150 83,150 Other liabilities and due to related party 244,948 87,351 332,299 Total liabilities $ 9,745,849 $ 593,162 $ 10,339,011

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 59,826 $ 91,659 $ 223,272 $ 330,065 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,160 7,923 19,278 29,122 Income from mortgage servicing rights (13,344 ) (21,144 ) (51,272 ) (69,912 ) Deferred tax benefit (2,691 ) (719 ) (11,613 ) (7,349 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 20,194 19,145 76,922 77,829 Depreciation and amortization 3,238 4,115 12,040 16,425 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 412 1,561 Provision for credit losses, net 2,199 11,206 65,537 68,642 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 4,535 (10,880 ) 9,212 (8,844 ) Stock-based compensation 2,485 2,799 14,232 14,940 Distributable earnings (1) $ 81,602 $ 104,104 $ 358,020 $ 452,479 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 1.74 $ 2.25 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 205,759,307 205,498,651 205,526,610 201,549,221

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

