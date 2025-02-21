Submit Release
Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $0.32 and distributable earnings of $0.40, per diluted common share1
  • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share
  • Agency loan originations of $1.38 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$33.47 billion
  • Structured loan originations of $684.3 million, runoff of $900.6 million, and a portfolio of ~$11.30 billion
  • Issued $100.0 million of 9.00% senior notes due 2027

Full Year Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $1.18 and distributable earnings of $1.74 per diluted common share1
  • Agency servicing portfolio growth of 8% from loan originations of $4.47 billion
  • Successfully delevered the Company 30% from a peak debt to equity ratio of 4:1 in 2023, to 2.8:1 at December 31, 20242
  • Structured portfolio reduction of 10% with $2.48 billion of multifamily loan runoff, $1.58 billion of which was recaptured into new agency loan originations
  • Redeemed $200.0 million of our senior notes

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $91.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the year was $223.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share, compared to $330.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the year was $358.0 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share, compared to $452.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. 1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

  Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Fannie Mae $ 556,676   $ 616,211   $ 2,374,040   $ 3,773,532
Freddie Mac   675,244     378,809     1,770,976     756,827
Private Label   27,650     74,162     151,936     299,934
FHA   119,050     27,457     146,507     257,199
SFR - Fixed Rate           27,314     19,328
Total Originations $ 1,378,620   $ 1,096,639   $ 4,470,773   $ 5,106,820
               
Total Loan Sales $ 1,270,048   $ 1,118,977   $ 4,609,686   $ 4,889,199
               
Total Loan Commitments $ 1,353,527   $ 1,056,490   $ 4,443,972   $ 5,207,148
                       

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $78.7 million, compared to $77.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the Agency business was $22.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $18.6 million and 1.67% for the third quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $13.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 0.99% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.2 million and 1.25% for the third quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $435.8 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $422.7 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.47 billion at December 31, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $33.3 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $50.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.6 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  UPB   Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		   Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)		   UPB   Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		   Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)		   UPB   Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		   Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
Fannie Mae $ 22,730,056   46.4   6.4   $ 22,526,022   46.6   6.6   $ 21,264,578   47.4   7.4
Freddie Mac   6,077,020   21.5   6.8     5,820,026   21.9   7.1     5,181,933   24.0   8.5
Private Label   2,605,980   18.7   5.5     2,619,485   18.7   5.8     2,510,449   19.5   6.7
FHA   1,506,948   14.1   19.2     1,390,766   14.2   18.9     1,359,624   14.4   19.2
Bridge   278,494   10.4   3.0     380,379   10.9   3.0     379,425   10.9   3.2
SFR-Fixed Rate   271,859   20.1   4.4     275,081   20.1   4.6     287,446   20.1   5.1
Total $ 33,470,357   37.8   6.9   $ 33,011,759   38.0   7.1   $ 30,983,455   39.1   8.0
                                         

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2024. The Company recorded a $4.0 million total provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $48.3 million, representing 0.21% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  UPB   %   UPB   %   UPB   %   UPB   %
Bridge:                              
Multifamily $ 371,250   54 %   $ 14,500   6 %   $ 444,635   31 %   $ 415,330   42 %
SFR   273,087   40 %     239,064   92 %     869,141   61 %     524,060   54 %
Land                   10,350   1 %        
    644,337   94 %     253,564   98 %     1,324,126   93 %     939,390   96 %
                               
Mezzanine / Preferred Equity   35,592   5 %     4,900   2 %     97,305   7 %     43,953   4 %
Construction - Multifamily   4,368   1 %             4,368            
Total Originations $ 684,297   100 %   $ 258,464   100 %   $ 1,425,799   100 %   $ 983,343   100 %
                               
Number of Loans Originated   28         38         170         150    
                               
Commitments:                              
SFR $ 375,894       $ 374,070       $ 1,438,841       $ 1,150,687    
Construction - Multifamily   54,000         47,000         101,000            
Total Commitments $ 429,894       $ 421,070       $ 1,539,841       $ 1,150,687    
                               
Loan Runoff $ 900,583       $ 521,341       $ 2,691,583       $ 3,354,055    
                                       


  Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  UPB   %   UPB   %   UPB   %
Bridge:                      
Multifamily $ 8,725,429   76 %   $ 9,208,954   80 %   $ 10,789,936   86 %
SFR   1,993,890   18 %     1,783,475   15 %     1,316,803   10 %
Other   173,787   2 %     176,855   2 %     166,505   1 %
    10,893,106   96 %     11,169,284   97 %     12,273,244   97 %
                       
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity   404,401   3 %     393,168   3 %     334,198   3 %
Construction - Multifamily   4,367   <1 %                
SFR Permanent   3,082   <1 %     3,086   <1 %     7,564   <1 %
Total Portfolio $ 11,304,956   100 %   $ 11,565,538   100 %   $ 12,615,006   100 %
                                   

At December 31, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.30 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.90%, compared to $11.57 billion and 7.25% at September 30, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.80% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.16% at September 30, 2024. The decrease in pay rate was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.46 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.52%, compared to $11.80 billion and 9.04% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL, which was net of $5.5 million of net recoveries related to real estate loan foreclosures. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $239.0 million. The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before related loan loss reserves of $23.8 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $625.4 million, before loan loss reserves of $37.3 million at September 30, 2024.

In addition, at December 31, 2024, the Company had nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million (before related loan loss reserves of $5.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to ten loans with a total UPB of $319.2 million at September 30, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company modified fifteen loans with a total UPB of $466.6 million, the vast majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Seven of these loans with a total UPB of $206.3 million contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 4.75% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At December 31, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.51% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.32%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the fourth quarter, $123.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $15.0 million were non-performing at September 30, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2024 was $9.54 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.88% as compared to $9.97 billion and a rate of 7.18% at September 30, 2024.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.67 billion, as compared to $10.09 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.10%, compared to 7.58% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in average cost was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company issued $100.0 million of its 9.00% senior unsecured notes due October 2027 through a private offering. The net proceeds of this offering were used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2025 to common stockholders of record on March 7, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ424 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-0866 for domestic callers and (402) 220-0662 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Debt to equity ratio reflects junior subordinated notes as equity.
Contact: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
516-506-4200
InvestorRelations@arbor.com
   

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)        
Interest income $ 262,871     $ 331,060     $ 1,167,872     $ 1,331,219  
Interest expense   180,002       227,479       804,615       903,228  
Net interest income   82,869       103,581       363,257       427,991  
               
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net   22,180       16,727       74,932       72,522  
Mortgage servicing rights   13,344       21,144       51,272       69,912  
Servicing revenue, net   33,319       33,073       125,896       130,449  
Property operating income   2,705       1,447       7,226       5,708  
(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net   (3,833 )     10,345       (8,543 )     6,763  
Other income, net   1,129       2,571       8,083       7,667  
Total other revenue   68,844       85,307       258,866       293,021  
               
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits   46,283       36,270       181,694       159,788  
Selling and administrative   15,034       12,686       54,931       51,260  
Property operating expenses   2,446       1,670       7,394       5,897  
Depreciation and amortization   2,617       2,446       9,555       9,743  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)   3,996       3,168       11,782       15,695  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)   3,641       18,399       68,543       73,446  
Total other expenses   74,017       74,639       333,899       315,829  
               
Income before extinguishment of debt, gain on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates, and income taxes   77,696       114,249       288,224       405,183  
Loss on extinguishment of debt               (412 )     (1,561 )
Gain on real estate               3,813        
(Loss) income from equity affiliates   (1,616 )     3,586       5,772       24,281  
Provision for income taxes   (752 )     (7,911 )     (13,478 )     (27,347 )
               
Net income   75,328       109,924       283,919       400,556  
               
Preferred stock dividends   10,342       10,342       41,369       41,369  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   5,160       7,923       19,278       29,122  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 59,826     $ 91,659     $ 223,272     $ 330,065  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32     $ 0.49     $ 1.18     $ 1.79  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32     $ 0.48     $ 1.18     $ 1.75  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   188,924,182       188,503,682       188,701,149       184,641,642  
Diluted   205,759,307       222,861,214       205,526,610       218,843,613  
               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43     $ 0.43     $ 1.72     $ 1.68  
                               

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,803   $ 928,974
Restricted cash   156,376     608,233
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $238,967 and $195,664)   11,033,997     12,377,806
Loans held-for-sale, net   435,759     551,707
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net   368,678     391,254
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,846 and $6,256)   157,154     155,279
Investments in equity affiliates   76,312     79,303
Real estate owned, net   176,543     86,991
Due from related party   12,792     64,421
Goodwill and other intangible assets   88,119     91,378
Other assets   481,448     403,290
Total assets $ 13,490,981   $ 15,738,636
       
Liabilities and Equity:      
Credit and repurchase facilities $ 3,559,490   $ 3,237,827
Securitized debt   4,622,489     6,935,010
Senior unsecured notes   1,236,147     1,333,968
Convertible senior unsecured notes   285,853     283,118
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities   144,686     143,896
Mortgage notes payable - real estate owned   74,897     44,339
Due to related party   4,474     13,799
Due to borrowers   47,627     121,707
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations   83,150     71,634
Other liabilities   280,198     298,733
Total liabilities   10,339,011     12,484,031
       
Equity:      
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:   633,684     633,684
Special voting preferred - 16,293,589 shares      
6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares      
6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares      
6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares      
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 189,259,435 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding   1,893     1,885
Additional paid-in capital   2,375,469     2,367,188
Retained earnings   13,039     115,216
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity   3,024,085     3,117,973
       
Noncontrolling interest   127,885     136,632
Total equity   3,151,970     3,254,605
       
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,490,981   $ 15,738,636
           

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

  Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
  Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Other(1)   Consolidated
Interest income $ 248,696     $ 14,175     $     $ 262,871  
Interest expense   173,061       6,941             180,002  
Net interest income   75,635       7,234             82,869  
               
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net         22,180             22,180  
Mortgage servicing rights         13,344             13,344  
Servicing revenue         50,924             50,924  
Amortization of MSRs         (17,605 )           (17,605 )
Property operating income   2,705                   2,705  
Loss on derivative instruments, net         (3,833 )           (3,833 )
Other income (loss), net   1,617       (488 )           1,129  
Total other revenue   4,322       64,522             68,844  
               
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits   16,064       30,219             46,283  
Selling and administrative   7,953       7,081             15,034  
Property operating expenses   2,446                   2,446  
Depreciation and amortization   2,226       391             2,617  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)         3,996             3,996  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)   3,359       282             3,641  
Total other expenses   32,048       41,969             74,017  
               
Income before loss from equity affiliates and income taxes   47,909       29,787             77,696  
               
Loss from equity affiliates   (1,616 )                 (1,616 )
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes   726       (1,478 )           (752 )
               
Net income   47,019       28,309             75,328  
               
Preferred stock dividends   10,342                   10,342  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest               5,160       5,160  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,677     $ 28,309     $ (5,160 )   $ 59,826  
                               

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

  December 31, 2024
  Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Consolidated
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,188   $ 445,615   $ 503,803
Restricted cash   134,320     22,056     156,376
Loans and investments, net   11,033,997         11,033,997
Loans held-for-sale, net       435,759     435,759
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net       368,678     368,678
Securities held-to-maturity, net       157,154     157,154
Investments in equity affiliates   76,312         76,312
Real estate owned, net   176,543         176,543
Goodwill and other intangible assets   12,500     75,619     88,119
Other assets and due from related party   415,310     78,930     494,240
Total assets $ 11,907,170   $ 1,583,811   $ 13,490,981
           
Liabilities:          
Debt obligations $ 9,500,901   $ 422,661   $ 9,923,562
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations       83,150     83,150
Other liabilities and due to related party   244,948     87,351     332,299
Total liabilities $ 9,745,849   $ 593,162   $ 10,339,011
                 

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 59,826     $ 91,659     $ 223,272     $ 330,065  
               
Adjustments:              
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   5,160       7,923       19,278       29,122  
Income from mortgage servicing rights   (13,344 )     (21,144 )     (51,272 )     (69,912 )
Deferred tax benefit   (2,691 )     (719 )     (11,613 )     (7,349 )
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs   20,194       19,145       76,922       77,829  
Depreciation and amortization   3,238       4,115       12,040       16,425  
Loss on extinguishment of debt               412       1,561  
Provision for credit losses, net   2,199       11,206       65,537       68,642  
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net   4,535       (10,880 )     9,212       (8,844 )
Stock-based compensation   2,485       2,799       14,232       14,940  
Distributable earnings (1) $ 81,602     $ 104,104     $ 358,020     $ 452,479  
               
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.40     $ 0.51     $ 1.74     $ 2.25  
               
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)   205,759,307       205,498,651       205,526,610       201,549,221  
                               

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.


