Pathology Laboratories Market to Reach USD 720.60 Billion by 2032, Growing at 8.13% CAGR | SNS Insider
Technological Advancements and Rising Disease Burden Drive Market Expansion.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Pathology Laboratories Market was estimated at USD 355.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 720.60 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
The Pathology Laboratories Market is witnessing consistent growth as a result of the growing disease burden, rising need for early diagnosis of diseases, and technological advances in diagnostic equipment. The market is propelled by the use of digital pathology, AI-based diagnostics, and automation of laboratory processes. Growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing dependence on specialty lab services, and increasing incidence of cancer and infectious diseases are also driving market growth, which will continue to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.
Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5703
Key Players in Pathology Laboratories Market
• Quest Diagnostics (Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, QuestDirect COVID-19 Active Infection Test)
• Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) (Pixel by LabCorp At-Home Kits, Oncology Diagnostic Services)
• Sonic Healthcare (Clinical Laboratory Testing Services, Anatomical Pathology Services)
• Healius Limited (Pathology Testing Services, Genomic Diagnostics)
• Australian Clinical Labs (Routine Blood Tests, Histopathology Services)
• Abbott Laboratories (ARCHITECT c4000 Clinical Chemistry Analyzer, Alinity m Molecular Diagnostics System)
• Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur XP Immunoassay System, Atellica Solution Immunoassay & Clinical Chemistry Analyzers)
• Roche Diagnostics (cobas 8000 Modular Analyzer Series, Ventana BenchMark ULTRA IHC/ISH System)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (Phadia 250 Allergy Testing System, Ion Torrent Genexus System)
• Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems Pathology Imaging Solutions, Beckman Coulter DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer)
• PerkinElmer Inc. (Vectra Polaris Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System, EnVision Multimode Plate Reader)
• Sysmex Corporation (XN-Series Hematology Analyzers, DI-60 Digital Image Analyzer)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System, BioPlex 2200 Multiplex Immunoassay System)
• Beckman Coulter (AU5800 Series Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, DxI 800 Immunoassay System)
• Applied Spectral Imaging (HiPath Pro, PathFusion)
• Clarapath (Automated Microtomy Solutions, Digital Pathology Platforms)
• HistoWiz (Automated Histology Services, Digital Slide Scanning)
• Babson Diagnostics (Small-Volume Blood Collection Device, Sample Handling Machine)
• Truvian Health (Easy Check COVID-19 Test Kit, Point-of-Care Blood Testing System)
• INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH (Thermoshake AC, Thermoshake Classic)
Segment Analysis
By Type, the hospital-based segment dominated the market in 2023, contributing to 53.65% market share.
Owing to the sheer number of diagnostic tests carried out in hospital setups. Hospitals are the main places for patient treatment, and they deal with intricate and critical cases that need timely and accurate pathology testing for correct diagnosis and planning of treatment. Furthermore, pathology laboratories based in hospitals are adequately supplied with sophisticated diagnostic tools, automation, and connected electronic health record (EHR) systems to provide smooth communication between clinicians and laboratory staff for effective patient management. The growing incidence of diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and infectious diseases has boosted demand for hospital-based pathology services. Patients who are admitted for surgeries, chemotherapy, and advanced treatments need pathological testing at regular intervals, and this further asserts the reign of hospital-associated laboratories.
By Testing Services, the Esoteric Tests segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.73%.
Owing to the increasing use of specialized diagnostic methods for rare and complex diseases. High-end tests like genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, and biomarker analysis are becoming increasingly important with the increasing emphasis on precision medicine and targeted therapy. The rising rates of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious illnesses have driven demand for high-complexity testing that offers more insightful information regarding the mechanisms of disease. Improvements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsy technologies are transforming personalized diagnostics, driving the market to grow extensively. The increasing availability of reference laboratories with esoteric testing capabilities and partnerships among biotech companies and pathology labs are also fueling the adoption of these sophisticated, high-value diagnostic tests. The latter is impacting the future outlook of the pathology laboratories market.
By End-Use, the Corporate segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period at a CAGR of 9.15%.
The growth is fueled by the growing focus on employee wellness and healthcare programs. Companies are engaged in investing in preventive care schemes by making alliances with diagnostic centers to provide regular health checkups, such as blood work, cardiovascular testing, and cancer screening. Increased corporate understanding of workplace wellness and the business case for catching disease early have spurred firms to incorporate pathology testing in employee benefit packages. Also, government initiatives and tax allowances favoring occupational health, along with government legislation encouraging occupational health, are leading organizations to embrace diagnostic services. Increased partnerships of corporates with diagnostic chains and the embedding of digital healthcare solutions for offsite screening are set to boost the growth of the segment over the next few years.
Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5703
North America dominated the pathology laboratories market in 2023, contributing 38.25% market share.
Owing to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of sophisticated diagnostic technologies, and extensive presence of prominent pathology service providers. The region enjoys high investments in AI-based pathology, automation, and digital pathology solutions. The region also witnesses a high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, that have spurred demand for accurate and early diagnosis testing. Encouraging government initiatives, healthcare remuneration, and an expanding geriatric population also aid in North America's market dominance.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market in the market, with a 9.28% CAGR because of the explosive growth in healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and improved health awareness concerning timely disease detection. China, India, and Japan are among the countries that are experiencing high demand for diagnostic services as a result of an increasing population and rising cases of infectious diseases and chronic disorders. Moreover, advancements in technology, more partnerships with international pathology providers, and a supportive government policy are driving the growth of the market in the region.
Buy Full Research Report on Pathology Laboratories Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5703
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315-636-4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.