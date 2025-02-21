Visit by US Congressional delegation led by Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-California), 19 to 22 February 2025

A US Congressional delegation is visiting Singapore from 19 to 22 February 2025. The delegation is led by Democratic Chief Deputy Whip Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-California), and includes Representatives Salud Carbajal (D-California) and Darin LaHood (R-Illinois).

The delegation called on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. The delegation was hosted to lunch by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman. The delegation was also hosted to a visit at the RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base (CNB) by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

Prime Minister Wong and Minister Maliki reaffirmed the longstanding, substantive and multi-faceted bilateral relationship which is underpinned by strong defence and economic cooperation. The partnership has been broadened to include emerging areas like space, civil nuclear energy, as well as critical and emerging technologies such as AI and quantum technology. They also had a good exchange on global and regional developments.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan highlighted the strong and mutually beneficial economic ties between Singapore and US. The US has enjoyed a consistent trade surplus with Singapore for the past 20 years. Singapore is the third largest Asian investor in the US, a hub and growth destination for many US companies, and bilateral trade and investment supports around 350,000 American jobs. Deputy Prime Minister Gan and the delegation also discussed the importance of deepening US economic engagement of the region, as well as potential cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as the digital economy and energy.

SMS Zaqy reaffirmed the significant and long-standing defence relationship between Singapore and the US. Singapore has consistently supported the US’ presence in the region, including the facilitation of the US’ use of our military facilities. During the visit to CNB, the delegation was briefed on the Republic of Singapore Navy’s operations, Singapore’s efforts in strengthening multilateral cooperation to tackle emerging and non-traditional threats, as well as the ways in which Singapore has been supporting the US’ regional presence. The delegation also visited the Littoral Combat Ship USS Gabrielle Giffords, berthed in CNB as part of its rotational deployment to Singapore.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 FEBRUARY 2025

Call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on 20 February 2025

Photo credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information, Singapore

Call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on 20 February 2025

Photo credit: Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore

Lunch hosted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman on 20 February 2025

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

CODEL’s visit to Changi Naval Base and engagement with Senior Minister of State for Defence and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad on 21 February 2025

Photo credit: Ministry of Defence, Singapore