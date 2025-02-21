The Binary Holdings Launches BNRY Game Labs to Distribute Games Instantly To 169 Million Players





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Binary Holdings, Web3 distribution infrastructure, is expanding into the gaming market with the launch of BNRY Game Labs. This innovative distribution platform enables gaming studios from all genres to upload their content and immediately access The Binary Holdings' extensive ecosystem of 169 million users within the largest telcos of South East Asia. Gaming studios can rapidly drive adoption of their games and earn potentially millions of dollars within weeks due to extensive access to a large user base which is expected to grow to a billion users in 2025. Players engaging with these games will earn $BNRY tokens, serving as loyalty points, redeemable within the ecosystem for a variety of products and services.

BNRY Game Labs stands out as one of the few game distribution platforms capable of accommodating both Web2 and Web3 gaming projects seeking to broaden their user base. By giving game studios instant access to 169 million targeted users within telecommunication ecosystems Indonesia and the Philippines, BNRY Game Labs offers a powerful solution to boost profitability, Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), and customer Life Time Value (LTV). This expansive user base enables studios to extend the shelf life of their games while minimizing costs associated with user acquisition and operational overhead. With a CPM of as low as $0.000005 and a subscription cost significantly lower than traditional Go-To-Market (GTM) budgets, developers can achieve higher profitability while enhancing engagement and retention metrics.

Developers on BNRY Game Labs also benefit from advanced analytics that increase profitability and enhance user engagement. These tools deliver actionable insights into player behavior, revenue performance, and technical optimization, empowering studios to make data-driven decisions that maximize a game’s chances for success. These features enable developers to make data-driven decisions, enhancing game performance and user satisfaction.

Addressing Industry Challenges with Innovative Solutions

The gaming industry faces significant challenges, including rising development and testing costs. The global game testing service market, valued at $772.09 million in 2021, is projected to reach $2.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.11%. This increase reflects the escalating complexity and quality demands in game development.

Additionally, many games struggle with adoption due to market saturation and high user acquisition costs. BNRY Game Labs addresses these issues by providing developers with immediate access to a vast user base of 169 million users and comprehensive tools to monitor and enhance game performance, reducing the financial and operational burdens typically associated with game testing and marketing. The Binary Holding’s user base is expected to grow to one billion users in 2025, providing explosive growth to gaming studios.

This streamlined process allows developers to focus on creating compelling gaming experiences while leveraging The Binary Holdings' robust infrastructure and user community.

“BNRY Game Labs is more than a platform—it’s a gateway to the future of gaming,” said Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings. “Our mission is to empower developers with the tools, audience, and incentives they need to thrive. By seamlessly integrating gaming with our distribution layer network, we’re unlocking new possibilities for growth and engagement, and ultimately bringing more people into the Web3 world.”

For more information, visit BNRY Game Labs

About BNRY Game Labs

BNRY Game Labs is a marketplace designed to connect game developers with a vast user base, providing tools and analytics to enhance game performance and user engagement. By integrating with The Binary Holdings' ecosystem, BNRY Game Labs offers unique opportunities for growth and monetization in the GameFi sector.

About The Binary Holdings

The Binary Holdings (TBH) provides Web3 infrastructure solutions for telecommunication companies and banks in emerging economies. With over 169 million current users, TBH offers indispensable scalable, cost-effective, and efficient infrastructure services crucial for driving adoption of tokenized and Web3 solutions, facilitated by its native utility token, $BNRY, which powers all transactions and interactions within The Binary Holdings Ecosystem.

