Power Quality Equipment Market Set to Reach USD 58.81 Billion by 2032 | SNS INSIDER

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Power Quality Equipment market was valued at USD 34.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 58.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”An increase in the inductance of industrial automation in emerging countries and the growth of data centers and renewable energy integration simultaneously contribute to the market growth of Power quality equipment. Increasing application of sensitive electronic equipment in residential and commercial applications accelerates the demand for stable power quality. Moreover, the market is also growing on account of stringent government regulations regarding energy efficiency and power reliability, along with the need to reduce operational downtime and maintenance expenses.Get Free Sample PDF of Power Quality Equipment Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5659 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)- General Electric Company (US)- Schneider Electric (France)- Siemens AG (Germany)- Emerson Electric Company (US)- Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)- Active Power Inc. (US)- MTE Corporation (US)- Smiths Group plc. (UK)- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)- Honeywell International Inc. (US)- Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. (US)- Legrand (France)- Piller Power Systems (Germany)- Vertiv Group Corp. (US).Key Market Segmentation:By Equipment: The UPS segment held the largest revenue share in the Power Quality Equipment market in 2023 due to growing continuous and reliable power requirements in industries ranging from data centers to healthcare and manufacturing. The increasing reliance on sensitive electronic systems and automated systems (which require continuous power and protection from data loss and equipment damage) stimulated demand for UPS systems significantly.The Surge Protection Devices (SPD) segment is projected to attain the highest growth over the 2024-2032 period. With the rising demand for protecting electronic equipment from power surges and transient voltage spikes, growth in the residential and commercial sectors will also upsurge this market. The generation of renewable energy sources, which tends to cause voltage fluctuations, is another factor increasing the demand for SPDs.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5659 By Phase: The Three-Phase segment captured the largest power quality equipment market share in 2023 due to the existing large number of such units operating in industrial and commercial applications that require higher power capacity and stability. Three-phase systems are used for power distribution in manufacturing, data centers, and large commercial buildings that operate heavy machinery and equipment.The Single-Phase segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, in terms of revenue, accounting for the largest revenue share. The growth is mainly attributed to the wide-scale adoption of single-phase power solutions in residential and small commercial applications, wherein, lower power requirements and cost-effectiveness are important. The increase in usage of electronic devices and home automation systems as well as the development of small and medium-sized firms is driving the market for single-phase power quality equipment.By End-use: In 2023, the Industrial & Manufacturing segment dominated the market share, owing to the factories and production units requiring stable and high electric power supply. Continuous power demand in industries like automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery for operational efficiency, and costly downtime prevention are a few among the top-end that are driving the global market. This was due to the requirement to safeguard sensitive equipment from power fluctuations and ensure product quality resulting in the segment leading the market.The commercial will have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The increasing adoption of power quality solutions in commercial buildings, data centers, retail complexes, and healthcare facilities is the source of this growth. Rapid deployment of electronic devices as well as HVAC systems and automation technologies in these areas is generating a demand for continuous and quality power supply. Moreover, the increasing number of smart buildings, coupled with the rapid growth of the service sector are other factors expected to accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast timeframe.Asia-Pacific Leads Power Quality Equipment Market with North America Set for Fast GrowthThe Asia-Pacific region recorded the largest market share in the Power Quality Equipment market in 2023, due to the rapid industrialization, along with urbanization and development of technology in key economies such as China, India, and Japan. Factors such as the increasing requirement for continuous power supply in manufacturing, commercial & residential industries in these countries helped this region to hold most of the market share. In addition, the growing installation of renewable energy along with the growing electric vehicle infrastructure has increased the investment in power quality solutions. Strict regulatory measures for energy efficiency and power reliability governments in the region will further boost the market.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5659 North America is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period (2024 to 2032) due to rising demand for power quality solutions in data centers, telecommunications, and healthcare, among other end-use sectors. Growing digitization and EVs necessitate stable power to be supplied while also requiring protection against the surges that come with the power. Furthermore, a high emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability programs, technological innovations in power quality equipment, and regional growth policies will contribute to the high adoption of power quality equipment, allowing North America to grow in the power quality equipment market in strong volume.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Power Quality Equipment Market Segmentation, by EquipmentChapter 8. Power Quality Equipment Market Segmentation, by PhaseChapter 9. Power Quality Equipment Market Segmentation, by End UseChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Power Quality Equipment Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5659

