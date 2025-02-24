A Key Driver Transforming Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine (ECMO) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Is The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The evolution and expansion of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine ECMO market has made significant cuts. The market size has grown notably, jumping from $1.07 billion in 2024 to a predicted $1.16 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.59%. Factors such as an aging populace battling chronic illnesses, a surge in government healthcare funding, a rise in lifestyle-related disorders, and an uptick in healthcare investments have contributed to its historic period growth.

Looking ahead to significant milestones, the ECMO machine market is projected to reach $1.59 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.22%. Emerging trends that will dominate the market include the marriage of artificial intelligence for real-time monitoring and augmented reality in ECMO training, the continual advancement in ECMO machine technology, the rise of wireless ECMO systems, and the advent of digital twin technology.

But What’s Truly Driving The Market Forward?

The ECMO machine market is gaining traction due to a rise in lung transplant procedures. These surgical procedures, which involve replacing a damaged or diseased lung with a healthy lung from a donor, are on the rise. Better surgical techniques, improved post-transplant care, and an expanding pool of organ donors have been instrumental in increasing success rates and patient eligibility. In particular, ECMO machines have played a critical role in enhancing the success of lung transplant procedures by offering life-saving support to patients dealing with severe respiratory failure. As such, these patients can remain stable until an appropriate donor lung is sourced. Case in point, in 2022, the United States saw a total of 2,743 lung transplants, which represented an increase of 174 from the 2,569 transplants performed the previous year.

Who Are The Key Players In The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market?

The health of the ECMO machine market would not be conceivable without the contributions of key industry players. These companies, including Abiomed Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, and Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd, among others, are moving the needle in the ECMO machine market. In a remarkable feat of innovation, these companies have invested heavily in creating configurable, one-system ECMO solutions to improve patient outcomes, streamline clinical workflows and enhance user-friendly experiences in critical care environments.

How Is The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Pumps, Oxygenator, Controllers, Cannula, Accessories

2 By Modality: Veno-Venous, Veno-Arterials, Arterio-Venous

3 By Patient Type: Neonates, Pediatric, Adult

4 By Application: Respiratory, Cardiac, Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary ResuscitationECPR

5 By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutions

What is the Regional Analysis Of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market?

Notably, in 2024, North America was the largest contributor to the ECMO machine market. However, other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa that were covered in the report also made considerable contributions.

