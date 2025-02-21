StoneX Payments to Showcase Cross-Border FX Capabilities at BAFT Europe Bank-to-Bank Forum 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) announced that its Payments Division (“StoneX Payments”) will participate as a sponsor and speaker at the 2025 BAFT Europe Bank-to-Bank Forum in Amsterdam. The event brings together senior banking executives, regulators, and industry experts to discuss the evolving landscape of cross-border payments and banking relationships.

StoneX Payments will highlight its institutional-grade infrastructure, which enables banks, credit unions, and financial institutions to execute efficient, transparent international payments across more than 140 currencies and 180 countries.

Expanding Access to Cross-Border FX Solutions

StoneX Payments continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for financial institutions looking to enhance their FX payment capabilities. By leveraging its network of nearly 400 correspondent banks and deep market expertise, StoneX provides seamless currency flows, competitive pricing, and full principal protection to clients operating in complex financial environments.

As part of the event’s agenda, David Willacy, Head of Trading EMEA – Payments FX at StoneX, will deliver a presentation on cross-border FX transactions in emerging and lesser-traded currencies, focusing on key challenges such as liquidity, settlement risks, and regulatory constraints.

Session: “Navigating the Complexities of Cross-border FX Payments in Exotic Currencies: Opportunities for European Corporates and Banks”

Date: March 11, 2025 | Time: 16:40 – 17:00

Speaker: David Willacy, Head of Trading EMEA – Payments FX, StoneX

Enhancing Financial Institutions’ Payment Strategies

Banks and financial institutions face a growing demand for faster, lower-cost, and more transparent international transactions. StoneX Payments works closely with clients to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce transaction costs, and ensure seamless cross-border payments, even in traditionally hard-to-access markets.

Connect with StoneX Payments at BAFT Europe

StoneX Payments representatives will be available for one-on-one discussions about customized strategies to improve cross-border payment capabilities for financial institutions. To schedule a meeting, email payments@stonex.com .

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a Fortune 100 global financial services company that provides execution, risk management, advisory, and market access solutions across commodities, securities, global payments, and foreign exchange. Headquartered in New York City, StoneX and its 4,300+ employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, as well as 400,000+ retail accounts, from over 80 offices spanning six continents.

For additional information about StoneX Payments and its participation in BAFT Europe Bank-to-Bank Forum 2025, click here .

NASDAQ: SNEX

www.stonex.com

For more information contact: David Willacy Head of Trading EMEA – Payments FX

