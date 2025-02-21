RF Gallium Nitride Market to Reach $2.8B by 2028 – Key Trends & Insights!

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "RF Gallium Nitride Market by Device (Discrete RF Device, Integrated RF Device), wafer size, end user (Telecom Infrastructure, Satellite Communications, Military & Defense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The global RF gallium nitride industry size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for RF GaN devices is attributed to the continuous emergence of technologies in the GaN ecosystem, the suitability of GaN in RF applications, and the increasing adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices for military, defense, and aerospace applications.

Browse 167 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 206 Pages and in-depth TOC on "RF Gallium Nitride Market - Global Forecast to 2028"

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183000597

List of Industry Players in the RF Gallium Nitride:

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (Japan),

Qorvo, Inc. (US),

WOLFSPEED, INC. (US),

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

MACOM (US).

RF Gallium Nitride Market Trends & Dynamics:

Opportunity: Evolving renewable energy applications of GaN

Solar power is one of the fastest-growing solutions for residential and commercial customers, also essential for developing a sustainable future. The growing awareness of the relevance of solar energy has resulted in an increase in study in the field of solar energy harvesting. GaN technology allows for better power densities in renewable energy systems as they can handle higher voltages and currents. For applications like energy storage systems and electric vehicle chargers, where power electronics must be small and offer high power levels, a higher power density is essential.

Challenge: High material and fabrication costs

The raw material which is required for GaN manufacturing, such as gallium and nitrogen precursors, can be costly when compared to those material used in Si-based devices. GaN epitaxial layers are typically manufactured on silicon carbide (SiC) or sapphire substrates, which can increase the cost of the raw materials. The price of materials is also increased by the particular equipment and processes needed to create GaN epitaxial layers.

RF Gallium Nitride Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Wafer Size, RF Gallium Nitride Industry for 200 and more to account for a larger market share during the forecast year.

The 200 and more wafer size to account for the larger market share in 2028. The market for GaN wafers of 200 and above is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Wafers in this size range offer manufacturers the ability to increase productivity and produce a large number of devices in a single batch. This, in turn, helps to bring down the overall cost of manufacturing 6-inch wafers, making them one of the most cost-effective GaN wafers available in the market. This has become one of the main reasons owing to which the companies have been developing their semiconductor devices based on GaN wafers of 6 inches and above in recent years.

By Device Type, RF Gallium Nitride Industry for Integrated RF device segment to account for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

The Integrated RF device to account for the larger market share in 2028. Integrated devices combine multiple components, such as transistors, diodes, and resistors, on a single chip. This can make them smaller, more efficient, and more reliable than traditional discrete devices. RF GaN integrated devices have reformed the field of RF and microwave electronics, offering improved power density, efficiency, and linearity. They find applications in various industries, including wireless communications, radar systems, satellite communications, and defense.

By End Use, RF Gallium Nitride Industry for Telecom Infrastructure segment to account largest market share during the forecasted year.

Telecom infrastructure segment accounts for the largest market share in the RF GaN industry during the forecast period. GaN has penetrated various base stations with its high-power and high-frequency performance benefits. Base stations are connected to antennas that transmit and receive signals in the cellular network from customer phones and cellular devices. The consumption of GaN-based RF devices in base stations is expected to continue to rise in the coming years. GaN offers superior properties of high-power density, power added efficiency (PAE), gain, and ease in impedance matching.

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=183000597

By Region, RF Gallium Nitride Industry in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest share in the RF gallium nitride industry in 2028. Asia Pacific is the leading RF GaN industry for telecom infrastructure and satellite communication industries, with the major demand coming from China, South Korea, and Japan. The RF GaN industry in Asia Pacific reports a good growth trend, growing substantially compared with other regions. The main reason behind this is growing awareness about the advantages of RF GaN industry devices, the increasing number of 5G base station infrastructure in China, and China and South Korea’s budding interesting RF GaN industry devices

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.