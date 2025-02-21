EnviroGold Global Strengthens Balance Sheet and Positions for Growth Following 3.6 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company that monetises mine waste and tailings while reducing environmental and social liabilities, announces the successful closing of the first tranche of its private placement, raising $3.68 million. The Company has strategically allocated these proceeds to fully settle Convertible Notes totaling $3.02 million, significantly improving its balance sheet and enhancing financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.

This achievement marks another milestone in EnviroGold’s ongoing transformation under the leadership of CEO, David Cam who took the helm in April 2024. Since this leadership transition, the Company has demonstrated outstanding market performance, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 373% in its share price, delivering real returns of 317% for investors. This growth reflects strong execution of the Company’s strategy, increasing investor confidence, and the strengthening of its financial position.

“With the successful settlement of our Convertible Notes and the injection of fresh capital, EnviroGold is now in a robust financial position to accelerate our strategic initiatives,” said David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold Global. “We remain steadfast in our mission to unlock the value of sustainable resource recovery, leveraging innovative technologies to generate long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders alike.”

EnviroGold’s continued momentum underscores its commitment to responsible growth and operational excellence. The Company is accelerating the development of its Strategic Relationships and customer engagement, further reinforcing its first mover advantage and leadership position in the green mining and resource recovery sector.

As EnviroGold moves forward with a strengthened financial foundation, the Company remains dedicated to executing its growth plans and delivering sustainable value. Investors and stakeholders can expect continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and disciplined capital management as EnviroGold advances its vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology license fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

