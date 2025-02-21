Nutriband Receives Certificate of Registration for Trademark covering Pharmaceutical and Product Research and Development.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that it received the Certificate of Registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Feb 18, 2025, for trademark registration Number 7,692,920, covering the mark "Nutriband™." The Trademark registration covers Goods/Services: Class: 042 Product research and development, scientific research and development; biochemical research and development; pharmaceutical research and development.

The Nutriband™ trademark is integral to the commercialization of the Company’s platform technology AVERSA which can be incorporated into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. Nutriband’s lead product under development is AVERSA™ Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system.

Nutriband, in partnership with Kindeva Drug Delivery, is progressing towards completing the scale-up of the commercial manufacturing process for AVERSA™ Fentanyl, the first product under the AVERSA Platform that the company intends to submit for FDA approval.

According to a market analysis report by Health Advances, AVERSA™ Fentanyl has the potential to reach peak annual U.S. sales of $80 million to $200 million. This reflects the significant impact that AVERSA™ technology could have on the market for abuse deterrent pharmaceutical products.

About AVERSA™ Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse deterrent transdermal technology is designed to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches, deterring abuse by making the experience unpleasant. This technology is especially significant for drugs like fentanyl, which have a high potential for abuse. AVERSA™ aims to ensure that these essential medications remain accessible to patients who need them while enhancing their safety profiles. The AVERSA™ technology is supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio, with patents granted in the United States and several other countries including Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in developing a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The Company's lead product in development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch that incorporates AVERSA™ technology. This technology can be integrated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

