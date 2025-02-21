Nusano Named “Researcher of the Year” at Inaugural Best of BioHive Awards

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to radioisotope markets, was named “Researcher of the Year” at the inaugural Best of BioHive Awards on February 20, 2025, at The Depot in downtown Salt Lake City.

The award recognizes the technological breakthroughs of Nusano’s radioisotope production platform. Featuring an ion source invented by company co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Glenn Rosenthal, the Nusano platform combines time-proven technology from universities and world-class research centers with the company’s patented particle acceleration technology. The result is the first significant advancement in radioisotope production in decades – a platform more efficient than existing methods and able to produce high volumes of more than 40 radioisotopes for healthcare and commercial uses.

“The Nusano team is transforming radioisotope production to improve cancer care and enable innovation in industries ranging from aerospace to alternative energy,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “We are honored to receive this award and look forward to creating and supporting continued investment in Utah’s vibrant business community.”

In healthcare, radioisotopes are essential components in the active pharmaceutical ingredients of a category of new and emerging cancer therapies, known as radiotherapeutics. Existing supply chains for these treatment-enabling resources are often strained, posing a risk to patient care, clinical trials, and ongoing drug development. Nusano’s role in the healthcare ecosystem is as a supplier of medical radioisotopes to drugmakers, hospitals and clinics. With a reliable supply of radioisotopes, these groups can then formulate treatments and next-generation pharmaceuticals needed to advance the fight against cancer.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

About BioHive

Established in 2021, BioHive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, public-private partnership to brand, build and bring together Utah's life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem. BioHive seeks to connect, unite and support the industry and broader ecosystem with a focus on serving our community. BioHive includes researchers, developers, and manufacturers of therapeutics, devices, and diagnostics, as well as laboratory facilities, healthcare delivery systems, digital health, health IT, and supply-chain businesses that support these industries. Utah has been one of America's fastest-growing life science communities since 2012, employing more than 182,000 people directly and indirectly. BioHive is leading the way with crucial innovations that boost our state's economy and help patients around the globe.

Contacts:

Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com

Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.