Driving The Explosive Detection Technology Market In 2025: Rising Global Terrorism Fuels Growth In The Industry

The explosive detection technology market size has registered strong growth over recent years, climbing from $7.33 billion in 2024 to an expected $7.82 billion in 2025. This impressive growth rate, which represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%, is attributed to increasing concerns over national security, growth in defense and homeland security budgets, an increase in the need for screening technologies, and rising investments in research and development. A unique driver is also the growing use of drones in defense operations.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Explosive Detection Technology Market?

Forecasting to 2029, the market size for explosive detection technology is expected to continue its strong growth, estimated to reach $10 billion with a CAGR of 6.4%. The anticipated growth during this period is due to an increase in the number of airports and related investments, burgeoning military and defense investments, expanding government initiatives, increasing demand for security systems, and a rising threat of explosive attacks. Major forecast-period trends include technological advancements, integration of artificial intelligence, sensor technology, robotics, and data analytics.

What Major Factors Are Driving Growth In The Explosive Detection Technology Market?

One major driver that is expected to propel the growth of the explosive detection technology market is the rise in global terrorism. Terrorism, characterized by the use of violence and intimidation often against civilians, aims to achieve political, religious, or ideological objectives. The increase in terrorism globally can be linked to political instability, ideological extremism, social and economic inequality, ever-advancing technology, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts. Explosive detection technology, used in counter-terrorism efforts, identifies and prevents the deployment of explosives in public spaces, airports, and high-risk areas to ensure safety and security.

In December 2023, the Australia-based Institute for Economics & Peace, in its 2023 Global Terrorism Index, noted that terrorist attacks have been growing more lethal with the average number of fatalities per attack increasing by 26%. In 2022, the fatality rate rose to 1.7 deaths per attack, compared to 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. This surge in global terrorism is a key driving factor in the growth of the explosive detection technology market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Explosive Detection Technology Market?

Prominent companies operating in the explosive detection technology market include General Electric Company, Safran SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Cobham PLC, FLIR Systems Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, OSI Systems Inc., Chemring Group PLC, Analogic Corporation, Nuctech Company Limited, Rapiscan Systems Inc., American Science and Engineering Inc., Implant Sciences Corporation, Morpho Detection LLC, Autoclear LLC, Viken Detection LLC, Kromek Group PLC, and Proengin SA.

What Are Some Emergent Trends In The Explosive Detection Technology Market?

Many companies in the explosive detection technology market are focusing on innovating new solutions such as portable trace detection systems to enhance security measures in various environments. A portable trace detection system is a compact device designed to detect minute traces of explosive materials in real-time, enabling quick and efficient screening at locations ranging from airports to public events. For instance, in April 2023, Pokhriyal, an India-based manufacturer of advanced explosive detection systems, launched NanoSniffer, a microsensor-based explosive trace detector. NanoSniffer is designed for rapid and accurate identification of explosives, making it highlyrelevant for several applications such as airport security, military operations, and public safety.

How Is The Explosive Detection Technology Market Segmented?

The explosive detection technology market is generically segmented into Technology, Function, Application, and End Use.

1 By Technology: Bulk Detection; Trace Detection

2 By Function: Automated; Manual

3 By Application: Transport Safety; Safeguarding Facilities; Other Applications

4 By End Use: Air Transport; Critical Infrastructure; Ports And Borders; Military And Defense

Subsegments for technology sectors include:

1 By Bulk Detection: X-ray Inspection Systems; Gamma-ray Detection Systems; Neutron Activation Systems; Ground Penetrating Radar GPR; Explosive Detection Using Canine-Assisted Detection Systems; Bulk Acoustic Wave BAW Sensors; Acoustic and Vibration-Based Detection Systems; Advanced Radar Imaging for Bulk Detection

2 By Trace Detection: Ion Mobility Spectrometry IMS; Mass Spectrometry MS; Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy LIBS; Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy SERS; Chemical Ionization Detection; Photoionization Detectors PID; Field Asymmetric Ion Mobility Spectrometry FAIMS; Electronic Nose and Sensor Arrays for Trace Detection

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Explosive Detection Technology Market?

In terms of geographic distribution, Asia-Pacific was the largest region for the explosive detection technology market in 2024. However, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period onwards.

