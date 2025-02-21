Software-Defined Everything (SDx) Market Size to Surpass USD 213.11 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The market is growing as firms adopt software-driven IT for better flexibility, automation, and scalability.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Software-Defined Everything (SDx) Market size was USD 30.96 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 213.11 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.95% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5512 Keyplayers:Cisco Systems (Cisco ACI, Cisco SD-WAN)IBM (IBM Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management, IBM Cloud Pak for Data)Broadcom (Broadcom SDN Switch, Broadcom SDN Controller)Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE FlexNetwork, HPE SDN Controller)Juniper Networks (Juniper Contrail, Juniper SRX Series)TIBCO Software (TIBCO Cloud Integration, TIBCO BusinessWorks)Arista Networks (Arista EOS, Arista 7000 Series)Nutanix, Inc. (Nutanix Acropolis, Nutanix Prism)Huawei (Huawei CloudFabric, Huawei SD-WAN)Nokia Corporation (Nokia Nuage Networks, Nokia 7750 SR)VMware (VMware NSX, VMware vSphere)Dell Technologies (Dell VxRail, Dell VxRack)Arista Networks (Arista 7280R Series, Arista 7050X Series)Extreme Networks (Extreme Fabric Connect, ExtremeCloud IQ)Fortinet (FortiGate, FortiManager)Palo Alto Networks (Prisma SD-WAN, Prisma Cloud)Silver Peak (Unity EdgeConnect, Unity Orchestrator)Citrix Systems (Citrix SD-WAN, Citrix ADC)Riverbed Technology (SteelConnect, SteelHead)F5 Networks (BIG-IP, Silverline)By Technology, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Leads the SDx Market with a 38.8% Share, Driven by Cloud Adoption and Enhanced Security.Software-defined networking (SDN) dominated the SDx market in 2023, accounting for 38.8% of the market share. SDN is a hot topic, particularly because of its capacity to deliver centralized network control, hands-free network functions, and performance optimization. Hence, as more companies adopt the cloud, the demand for SDN increased further with the advent of edge computing, where businesses need continuous access to the network at scale, so SDN emerged as the preferable solution for enterprises.By Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises Dominate the SDx Market with a 51.7% Share, While SMEs are Set to Lead Growth with Rapid Cloud AdoptionLarge Enterprises held a 51.7% market share in 2023, driven by the need for robust IT infrastructure, extensive data center deployments, and advanced SD-WAN solutions. Such an SDx is utilized by these organizations to improve network security, manage traffic better, and provide scaling benefits. Nonetheless, the smallest and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are poised for the most rapid CAGR from 2024-2032, as they are progressively turning to cost-effective, cloud-based SDx solutions for operational efficiency and to compete with larger enterprises. Digital transformation endeavors and an increasing preference for edge computing are also speeding up the adoption of SDx among SMEs.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5512 By Industry Vertical, BFSI Sector Leads the SDx Market with a 28.7% Share, While IT & ITeS is Poised for Rapid Growth Amid Digital Transformation.The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector led the SDx market with a 28.7% share in 2023. BFSI industry organizations have a great need for secure, scalable, and automated solutions to cope with large volumes of financial data, ensure regulatory compliance and optimize transaction processing. The IT & ITeS sector is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, as the demand for software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined storage (SDS), and software-defined data center (SDDC) increases. Cost savings, operational efficiencies, and faster cloud adoption are possible with these solutions, thus making them crucial for digital transformation in IT & IT.North America Leads SDx Market with 40.1% Share, While Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth Amid Digital Transformation.North America dominated the SDx market in 2023, holding a 40.1% share. This growth can be credited to the region’s robust technological infrastructure, accelerated adoption of cloud computing, and the existence of leading players such as Cisco, VMware, and Microsoft. Strong need for SDx solutions in industries like finance, healthcare, and IT to improve performance, security, and automation. US banks: SDx also allows US banks to make the most of cloud technology and reduce reliance on traditional hardware systems.The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR between 2024-2032, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding IoT networks, and increased cloud adoption. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR between 2024-2032, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding IoT networks, and increased cloud adoption. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing in SDx solutions to modernize IT infrastructure and improve network management. In Japan, NTT Communications is utilizing SDx for efficient data operations and future innovations in 5G and IoT.

