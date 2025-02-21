Furniture Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 840.5 Billion by 2034, Report

The global furniture market was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $840.5 billionby 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.

Depending on material, the wood segment was the dominant segment in the global furniture market during the furniture market analysis period.?? ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ furniture market " was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $840.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.The surge in demand for eco-friendly furniture significantly boosts furniture market demand by aligning with increasing consumer awareness and preference for sustainable living. As environmental concerns become more prevalent, consumers are actively seeking products that reduce their ecological footprint. Eco-friendly furniture, made from sustainable materials and by utilizing environmentally responsible manufacturing processes, appeals to this conscientious consumer base. Moreover, this shift in consumer preference drives manufacturers to innovate and produce a wider range of sustainable furniture options, thereby expanding the market. The emphasis on eco-friendliness enhances the brand image of furniture companies, attracting a loyal customer base that values sustainability, leads to increased sales and expansion of furniture market size.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5147 The high cost of raw materials significantly restrains market demand in the furniture industry by driving up production costs, which in turn leads to higher retail prices. When the costs of essential materials such as wood, metal, and textiles increase, manufacturers face higher expenses in their production processes. These costs are often passed on to consumers in the form of more expensive furniture. Consequently, higher prices deter potential buyers, particularly in price-sensitive markets, reducing overall sales volume. Moreover, this economic pressure stifles market growth as consumers delay purchases, opt for cheaper alternatives, and shift toward second-hand or rental furniture options.The increasing popularity of smart furniture creates substantial opportunities in the furniture market by aligning with the growing trend of connected living and smart home integration. Smart furniture, equipped with features like wireless charging, adjustable settings, integrated lighting, and connectivity with other smart devices, meets the rising consumer demand for convenience, functionality, and technological innovation. As consumers become more accustomed to and reliant on smart home ecosystems, the demand for furniture that seamlessly integrates with these systems grows. In addition, such furniture market trends encourages furniture manufacturers to innovate and develop new products, expanding their offerings and catering to tech-savvy consumers. The integration of smart features not only adds value to traditional furniture items but also differentiates products in a competitive market, attracting a broader customer base and driving sales.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (345+ 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4b1983f669dcfba73d826e68429dbbd3 The Furniture Market Analysis is done on the basis of type, material, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into residential, office and outdoor furniture. As per material, the market is segregated into wood, metal, plastic. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online sales channels and offline stores. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.Players operating in the global furniture market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their furniture market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Inter IKEA GroupAshley Furniture Industries Inc.Durham Furniture Inc.American SignatureRaymour & FlaniganJason Furniture (HangZhou) Co., LtdOppein Home Group Inc.La-Z-Boy Inc.Kimball InternationalWilliams-Sonoma, Inc.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5147 KEY FINDINGS OF STUDYBy type, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.?Depending on material, the wood segment was the dominant segment in the global furniture market during the furniture market analysis period.??On the basis of distribution channel, the offline stores segment was the major revenue generator in 2023.?Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.?𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.