Law Society shortlisted for Investors in People award

The Law Society has been shortlisted in the learning and development category at the Investors in People (IIP) Awards 2023.

IIP is an independent assessment standard that organisations across the UK strive for.

It uses nine indicators to measure the success and effectiveness of organisations’ people and management strategies, with the aim of helping them move through each level of accreditation – developed, established, advanced and high performing.

One of our objectives, as part of our 2022/2025 corporate strategy, is to be an employer of choice for people who want to make a difference.

Our vision is to promote, protect and support solicitors, the rule of law and justice in England and Wales.

We know our dedicated team of over 400 employees already feel passionately that the solicitor profession makes a difference and are proud of the part they play in supporting this.

Providing our staff with the tools they need to grow and develop their skills and expertise will enable us to continue to deliver trusted resources and a comprehensive package of support for our members.

We were first accredited in 2016 and achieved established level in 2022. With our focus on supporting and developing our staff, recognised by this shortlisting, we are on our way to achieving high performing.

IIP provides us with a framework for continuous improvement as we work towards achieving our goals.

Winners of the IIP awards will be announced in November.

