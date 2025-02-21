Rice Starch Market Forecast: $520.4 Million in 2021 to $932 Million by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global rice starch market size was valued at $520.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $932 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.Consumers nowadays have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low Vitamin B consumption. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for rice starch in order to fulfill their nutritional needs. This is expected to boost the demand for rice-based products, thereby contributing positively to the growth of the rice starch market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15106 Rice starch is an insoluble white powder derived from rice. In addition, it contains Vitamin B, Vitamin C, and minerals which provide benefits to the human body. Moreover, it is widely used in the food & beverage industry, cosmetic & personal care industry, paper industry, pharmaceutical industry, textile industry, animal feed industry as well as laundry industry and is expected to increase in the rice starch market forecast period.In dairy products, rice starch frequently takes the place of gelatin due to its superior pasting properties. A firm, elastic, and delicious gel can form when certain rice varieties are combined with specific starches. Additionally, the native normal and waxy rice starches can give low-fat yoghurts manufactured in the set and stir methods as well as non-fermented dairy desserts such as pudding their own distinct, clean label sensations. Additional benefits of rice starch, which is frequently utilized in dairy products, include product stability, improved glossiness, and a clean flavor. Additionally, rice starches help low-fat dairy drinks have a creamy mouthfeel and a smooth texture. Clean-label and modified rice starches provide dairy fruit dishes with solidity and a particular smoothness while preserving a rich fruit flavor. By itself or in conjunction with waxy rice starch, it makes it possible to replace casein in dairy-free cheese while keeping its hardness, shredding, and melting properties. As a result, the market for rice starch is more in demand due to the capacity to substitute gelatin and other additives in dairy products.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rice-starch-market/purchase-options The rice starch market is segmented on the basis of type, form, nature, end use, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into waxy rice starch and regular rice starch. According to form, it is classified into native and modified. As per nature, the market is segregated into organic and conventional. Depending on end use, it is divided into food & beverage industry, cosmetic & personal care industry, paper industry, laundry industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.According to the market players, the major obstacle attributed to the pandemic was the disruption of the supply chain. Furthermore, all the distribution channel were nearly shut down in the first quarter of the pandemic. However, online channels such as Amazon and Flipkart were delivering the products. They key players included in the rice starch market analysis are A&B Ingredients, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Anhui Shunxin Shenyuan Biological Food Co. Ltd., Aromantic Ltd., Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Beneo, Burapa Prosper, Ettlinger Corporation, Herba Ingredients, Ingredion, JiangXi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co., Ltd., and Pruthvi's Foods Private Limited.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A15106 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

