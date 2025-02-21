Peristaltic Pumps Market on the Rise, Anticipated to Hit USD 3.42 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Peristaltic Pumps Market

Technological advancements, rising pharmaceutical demand, and sustainability trends are driving growth in the Peristaltic Pumps Market.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Peristaltic Pumps Market Size was esteemed at USD 2.01 billion in 2023 and is supposed to arrive at USD 3.42 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 6.09% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Peristaltic Pumps Market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing adoption across various industries, with a notable surge in demand from the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. As peristaltic pumps are integral in providing precision fluid handling solutions, advancements in healthcare and biotechnology have contributed to the rising market demand. Key Players:- Watson-Marlow Inc. (Peristaltic Pumps, Tube Pumps)- Verder Inc. (Industrial Peristaltic Pumps, Dosing Pumps)- Graco Inc. (Hose Pumps, Industrial Peristaltic Pumps)- Boxer GmbH (OEM Peristaltic Pumps, Laboratory Pumps)- ANKO (Food-Grade Peristaltic Pumps, Filling Pumps)- Ingersoll Rand (Heavy-Duty Peristaltic Pumps, Chemical Pumps)- ProMinent (Metering Peristaltic Pumps, Dosing Pumps)- Boyser (Industrial Hose Pumps, Peristaltic Dosing Pumps)- Gilson Incorporated (Precision Peristaltic Pumps, Laboratory Pumps)- Valmet (Peristaltic Metering Pumps, Pulp & Paper Pumps)- IDEX Corporation (Pharmaceutical Peristaltic Pumps, Industrial Pumps)- Flowrox Oy (Heavy-Duty Peristaltic Pumps, Slurry Pumps)- Randolph Austin Company (OEM Peristaltic Pumps, Chemical Pumps)- Heidolph Instruments GmbH (Laboratory Peristaltic Pumps, Dosing Pumps)- Wanner Engineering Inc. (High-Pressure Peristaltic Pumps, Industrial Pumps)- Blue-White Industries (Metering Peristaltic Pumps, Chemical Dosing Pumps)- Shenzhen Pump (Medical Peristaltic Pumps, Precision Pumps)- Baoding Longer Precision Pump Co. Ltd. (Laboratory Peristaltic Pumps, Industrial Pumps)- Stenner Pump Company (Metering Peristaltic Pumps, Water Treatment Pumps)- THOMAS by Gardner Denver (Miniature Peristaltic Pumps, OEM Pumps)Tube Pumps Lead the Peristaltic Pumps Market with 64% Share, While Up to 30 psi Capacity and Pharmaceutical & Medical Sectors Drive GrowthBy Type; The Tube pumps segment dominated with a market share of over 64% in 2023. Tube pumps can be widely adapted for a variety of applications in a variety of industries. The reason behind their popularity is their potential to meet stringent hygiene standards required for the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology industries. Tube pumps also allow for high accuracy and minimal risk of contamination, and they can even handle abrasive and viscous fluids. Constant flow rate and no cross-contamination lead to industries preferring tube pumps making them dominate the market.By Capacity: The Up to 30 psi segment dominated with a market share of over 38% in 2023. This range of capacities is excellent for applications where low to moderate pressure levels are needed, making it perfect for pharmaceuticals, food processing, and water treatment to name just a few areas of industry. These pumps help ensure accurate fluid management and flow control while also ensuring significant efficiency across wide-ranging industrial applications. The low-pressure range is economical and gentle for substances like medical or food and beverages that should maintain integrity and quality when handled.By End Use: The Pharmaceutical & Medical segment dominated with a market share of over 32% in 2023. It is driven by the importance of peristaltic pumps in drug formulation, medical treatment, and biotechnological applications. As such, peristaltic pumps play an important role in precision fluid transfer, such as the accurate dispensing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and dialysates in kidney dialysis systems. The presence of biofilms on pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment can also impact the quality of active ingredients, creating a risk of contamination and adversely affecting patient health. As the global healthcare investment continues to increase, the demand for high-accuracy pumps, both for medical applications and the overall life science field, is anticipated to grow, driving the growth of this segment in the years ahead.Asia-Pacific Leads the Peristaltic Pumps Market with 42% Share, While North America Drives Fastest GrowthThe Asia-Pacific region dominated with a market share of over 42% in 2023. The region's growth can be attributed to the booming pharmaceutical industry in countries like China and India, which are increasingly relying on precision fluid handling equipment like peristaltic pumps. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and the expansion of biotech sectors in these countries are fueling demand. Investments in new healthcare infrastructure, along with advancements in biotechnology research, are driving further market expansion.North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the Peristaltic Pumps Market. The United States, owing to its leadership in the global pharmaceutical research sector is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the peristaltic pumps market, primarily over the need for highly sterile and contamination-free fluid handling medical applications. Additionally, North America's robust healthcare system and continuous funding in the biotechnology field are also anticipated to play a major role in the fast-growing market for this region. Recent DevelopmentsIn July 2023: Duoning Biotechnology Co Ltd acquired Changzhou PreFluid Technology Co Ltd, a leading manufacturer of peristaltic pumps in China. This acquisition strengthens Duoning's market position by expanding its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities. It aims to meet the increasing demand for high-precision pumps in industries such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. 