AI Edge Computing Market to Observe Highest Growth of $ 59,633.0 billion with Growing CAGR of 21.2% by 2030

Rising demand for real-time operations, growth of edge AI devices, and the benefits of AI edge computing fuel the expansion of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global AI edge computing industry generated $9.09 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $59.63 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.AI Edge Computing is the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms directly on edge devices—such as IoT devices, sensors, and local servers—rather than relying on centralized cloud computing. This approach enables real-time data processing, reduces latency, enhances security, and minimizes bandwidth usage by processing data closer to its source. It is widely used in applications like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, industrial automation, and healthcare.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 277 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14885 Ability of the AI edge to overcome cloud computing challenges, rise in demand for real-time operations, proliferation of edge AI-enabled devices, and lucrative benefits offered by AI edge computing drive the growth of the global AI edge computing market . However, high investment and shortage of skilled IT professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advent of the 5G network connectivity and emerging applications of AI edge computing present new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 Scenario1. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global AI edge computing market positively.2. The implementation of global lockdown has constrained organizations to move toward digitalization for the arrangement of work from home offices to their employee, which in turn, boosted the demand for AI edge computing.3. In addition, edge computing is ending up being a life-saving technology for the medical care industry, due to different IoT medical applications.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-edge-computing-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific is set for the highest growth in AI edge computing, driven by the rise of connected systems, smart offices, and homes, along with government-led infrastructure projects. The increasing data from edge devices across industries and rising consumer spending on smart solutions in China, Australia, Japan, and India further boost market expansion. Additionally, the region’s rapid digital transformation and adoption of advanced technologies enhance demand for AI edge computing to improve customer experiences.By organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the growth in the AI edge computing market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is due to significant growth in deployment of edge computing use cases in large enterprises to support IoT or immersive experiences. However, SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The intensely competitive scenario has primarily encouraged number of SMEs across the globe to increasingly invest in AI edge computing solutions to reach their desired target audience. For instance, according to a recent survey by VOLTA data center, 38% of small businesses across the globe are utilizing the edge computing technology; however, the number of SMEs utilizing edge technology is increasing rapidly. This factor further fuels the growth of the segment.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14885 Based on components, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global AI edge computing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in applications of AI edge computing hardware or physical components such as processors, servers, switches, and routers. Moreover, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the IIoT segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global AI edge computing market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to more data production by IIoT applications. However, the content delivery segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global AI edge computing industry. This is attributed to several factors such as rise in need for faster processing devices coupled with the huge government funding on innovative technologies, increased number of IoT devices, and a strong technical base. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the proliferation of connected systems fueled by ongoing trend of smart offices and homes in the region along with the government-driven infrastructural projects.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14885 Key Industry Developments:1. Aug 2020: NVIDIA launched EGX for real-time AI at the edge.2. Dec 2020: AWS introduced Wavelength for ultra-low latency apps.3. Feb 2021: Microsoft upgraded Azure IoT Edge with AI support.4. Apr 2023: Intel unveiled AI edge solutions for smart cities & IoT.Leading Market Players:Cisco Systems, Inc.International Business Machine CorporationClearblade, Inc.Foghorn SystemsHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPHuawei Technologies Co. LtdNokiaRigado LLCSaguna Networks Ltd.Vapor IOThis study includes market trends, AI edge computing market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Other Trending Reports:1. IoT Device Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-device-management-market-A13166 2. AI in Cybersecurity Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-cybersecurity-market-A185408 3. Artificial Intelligence in Education Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-education-sector-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. 