Leading Driver In The Female Infertility Market 2025: Rising Infertility Trends Driving Demand For Advanced Treatments

The Market Size Of The Female Infertility Sector Has Grown Steadily In Recent Years. What Is The Expected Future Growth?

In monetary terms, the growth can be seen in the rise from $1.79 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.5%. Looking forward, the female infertility market size is expected to see steady growth, reaching $2.19 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 4.1%. Key factors in this projected growth include increased awareness of fertility issues, and rising instances of polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine abnormalities, genetic disorders, and obesity.

What Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Female Infertility Market?

Many factors are contributing to the increase in infertility, including delayed childbearing, lifestyle changes, environmental toxins, rising obesity, and greater stress levels. With the increasing prevalence of infertility, female infertility treatment is required to address and manage underlying medical, hormonal, or structural issues that impair fertility and manage this situation. This can enhance the chances of conception and prevent permanent infertility. This trend was evident in July 2024 when, according to the UK-based Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority, licensed fertility clinics performed nearly 77,000 fresh and frozen embryo transfer IVF cycles for 52,500 patients in 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Female Infertility Market?

Prominent companies operating in the female infertility market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck And Co. Inc, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Mayo Clinic, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among other sector leaders.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Female Infertility Market?

In terms of development, significant advancements are being made in preimplantation genetic testing, technological advancement, novel technologies for diagnosis, fertility preservation, and telemedicine. Many companies are focusing on innovative products such as non-invasive diagnostic tests. For instance, Heranova Lifesciences, a US-based biotech company, recently launched an early access program for HerResolve, a non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis.

How Is The Female Infertility Market Segmented?

The market is broken down into various segments and subsegments. These include treatments such as Clomiphene Citrate, Gonadotropins, Metformin, Letrozole, and Bromocriptine, routes of administration such as oral, parenteral, and other routes of administrations. Key end-users include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Female Infertility Market?

Europe was the largest regional market for female infertility in 2024. The fastest-growing region is expected to be the Asia-Pacific. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

