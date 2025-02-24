In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Enteric Softgel Capsules Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is Driving The Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Growth?

The enteric softgel capsules market has seen robust growth in recent years. It has grown from $2.34 billion in 2024 to $2.46 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.23%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for pharmaceuticals, increased focus on health and nutrition, rise in R&D activities, demand for soft gel health supplements, and a surge in consumer knowledge of preventative healthcare.

How Is The Market Projected To Perform In The Future?

The enteric softgel capsules market is poised for steady growth in the coming years. It is expected to grow to $2.99 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.97%. The predicted growth during this forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on clinical trials, increasing reliance on online platforms, enlarged emphasis on preventive healthcare, rising incidence of nutrition disorders, and growing awareness. Substantive trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, focus on clinical trials, innovation in the manufacturing process, burgeoning partnerships, and product innovation.

What Are The Key Factors Propelling The Enteric Softgel Capsules Market?

The increasing incidence of nutrition disorders is a prominent driving factor for the future growth of the enteric softgel capsules market. Nutritional disorders refer to conditions caused by imbalances in nutrient intake, either through deficiencies or excesses of essential vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. The rise in such disorders is driven by factors such as poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, limited access to nutritious food, escalating processed food consumption, and socio-economic challenges that impede proper nutrition.

Who Are The Market Leaders In The Industry?

Major companies operating in the enteric softgel capsules market include BASF SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., United Laboratories International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Patheon, GELITA AG, Colorcon Inc., Aenova Group GmbH, ProCaps Laboratories Inc., CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., Renown Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Viva Pharmaceutical Inc., Biofield Pharma Private Limited, CapsCanada Corporation, Natural Capsules Limited, Fuji Capsules Co. Ltd., and Conch Lifescience Co. Ltd.

What Are The Latest Advancements In The Market?

The healthcare technology market has been experiencing significant innovation with players focusing on the development of novel technologies like plant-based enteric softgels to enhance bioavailability and consumer appeal. For instance, in October 2022, US-based pharmaceutical private label product manufacturer, Sirio Pharma Co, launched EnteriClear. This product protects acid-sensitive active ingredients from degradation in the stomach, thereby eliminating the need for traditional coating methods. EnteriClear offers unique features such as improved bioavailability and reduced discomfort, making it a viable choice for nutraceutical brands.

How Is The Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Gelatin Capsules, Non-Gelatin Softgel Capsules

2 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Pharmacy And Drug Stores, Online Stores

3 By Application: Antacid And Antiflatulent Preparations, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotic And Antibacterial Drugs, Cough And Cold Preparations, Health Supplements, Vitamin And Dietary Supplements, Other Therapeutic Applications

4 By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, Cosmeceutical Companies, Food Industry

Subsegments:

1 By Gelatin Capsules: Bovine Gelatin Softgel Capsules, Porcine Gelatin Softgel Capsules, Fish Gelatin Softgel Capsules

2 By Non-Gelatin Softgel Capsules: Plant-based Softgel Capsules, Vegan Softgel Capsules, Polymer-Based Softgel Capsules

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Market?

North America was the largest region in the enteric softgel capsules market in 2024. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

