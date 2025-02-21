Express Delivery Market to Reach $484.38 Billion by 2030, Growing at 6.4% CAGR | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Express Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, End Use and Destination : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030."𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 :The global express delivery market was valued at $262.86 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $484.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12503 Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. On the basis of forecast analysis, LAMEA is expected to lead the express delivery market growth during the forecast period, owing to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies, infrastructural development, and increased adoption of various express delivery services in the region.Express delivery is the fastest form of shipping that involves the delivery of various goods and products through different mediums such as air, water, and land. The customer pays an extra shipping cost for this type of delivery, as the shipment will get transported to the receiver anywhere between 24 to 72 hours depending on the distance of the shipment. In express shipping, the price and rates are also higher than other forms of transportation.Express delivery services significantly operate on the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) models. These include personal and business items such as letters, documents, merchandise, consumer goods, and other non-palletized goods. Express delivery services are coupled with a variety of value-added services, such as packaging, labeling, billing, payment collection, and return, to improvise the delivery experience for the user.The factors such as growth of the e-commerce industry, rise in B2C deliveries and international trade services boost the market growth. However, higher operational costs of express delivery services and lack of logistics infrastructure are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements in delivery services and emergence of last-mile deliveries are some of the factors offering the lucrative growth opportunities for the express delivery market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/express-delivery-market/purchase-options 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across air, freight, and sea sectors. Thus, express delivery firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, the e-commerce, healthcare & FMCG supplies, and daily essentials goods industry is expected to affect the express delivery services industry positively during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is due to significant growth in online retail and B2C e-commerce deliveries. For instance, according to the report from the U.S. Census Bureau 2020, the U.S. retail e-commerce industry reached $211.5 billion, up 31.8% from the first quarter of 2020 and 44.5% year-over-year.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :On the basis of application, the B2B segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end-use, the e-commerce platform segment is the highest contributor to the express delivery market in terms of revenue.On the basis of destination, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12503 Aramex, BEST Inc, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post Ag (DHL GROUP), DSV (DSV Panalpina), FedEx, Geodis, SF Express, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and YTO Express Group Co. are some of the leading key players operating in the express delivery market.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Smart Railway MarketCanada 3PL MarketSame Day Delivery MarketRecreational Boating MarketAutomotive LiDAR Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

