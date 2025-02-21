Submit Release
Abivax to Host Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Webcast on March 17, 2025

Event to Feature Renowned Gastroenterologist Dr. David Rubin, Highlighting the Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Landscape and Abivax’s Pivotal ABTECT Phase 3 Trial

PARIS, France – February 21, 2025 – 8:30 AM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Investor Webcast on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CET).

The webcast will feature Professor David T. Rubin, MD, Chief of the Section of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition and Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at The University of Chicago. Dr. Rubin will provide expert insights into the evolving treatment landscape for ulcerative colitis (UC) and discuss expectations for Abivax’s ABTECT Phase 3 trial evaluating obefazimod in adults with moderately to severely active UC. He will also explore obefazimod’s potential to address critical unmet medical needs in UC treatment.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session with Dr. Rubin and Abivax’s management team.


Event Details:

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT | 2:00 p.m. CET

Format: Virtual webcast


Registration Details:

To register for the webcast and access further event details, please click on this link https://lifescievents.com/event/abivax-3/.  


About Abivax
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX.

Contact:

Patrick Malloy
SVP, Investor Relations
Abivax SA
patrick.malloy@abivax.com
+1 847 987 4878


