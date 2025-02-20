DPS Arrests Harris Co. Fugitive for Human Smuggling in South Texas (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a Honduran national wanted for sexual assault in Harris Co. during an Operation Lone Star (OLS) traffic stop in Laredo.

On Feb. 12, just after 7:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2011 International truck tractor for a traffic violation on South Zapata Highway and Riverhill Loop. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver and several passengers inside the truck tractor fled toward the brush. After a multi-agency search, a total of seven illegal immigrants and the driver were found.

The driver of the truck tractor, Junior Adalid Montoya-Alvarez, 49, a Honduran national with lawful permanent status, was arrested for smuggling of persons. It was also discovered that Montoya-Alvarez was wanted out of Harris Co. for sexual assault. All seven illegal immigrants, from Guatemala and Mexico, were referred to Border Patrol.

