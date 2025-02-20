DPS Arrests Criminal Illegal Immigrant Fugitives in Hidalgo, El Paso Counties (South, West Texas Regions)

(Left to right: Armando Alonso-Cortez, Carlos Daniel Espinoza-Arguello)

WESLACO/EL PASO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) during Operation Lone Star (OLS) arrested two criminal illegal immigrant fugitives in Hidalgo and El Paso counties this month.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, a DPS Trooper stopped a 1999 Dodge pickup truck for a traffic violation on IH-2 in Sullivan City. A warrant check confirmed the passenger, Armando Alonso-Cortez, 40, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was wanted by the Alton Police Department for sexual assault of a child and considered a flight risk. Alonso-Cortez was arrested and transferred to the custody of the Alton Police Department.

Carlos Daniel Espinoza-Arguello, 26, a criminal illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 11 by DPS Special Agents and Troopers in Socorro after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Espinoza-Arguello was found to have a removal order from U.S. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and was a subject of interest in a DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) case for sexual assault of a child. ERO processed Espinoza-Arguello and released him to DPS Special Agents to be interviewed. Espinoza-Arguello was subsequently arrested and booked into the El Paso Co. Jail. His arrest led DPS Special Agents and ERO Agents to a stash house in the area where two illegal immigrants from Venezuela were taken into custody by ERO.

