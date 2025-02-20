DPS Arrests Criminal Illegal Immigrant Fugitives in Hidalgo, El Paso Counties (South, West Texas Regions)
WESLACO/EL PASO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) during Operation Lone Star (OLS) arrested two criminal illegal immigrant fugitives in Hidalgo and El Paso counties this month.
On Thursday, Feb. 6, a DPS Trooper stopped a 1999 Dodge pickup truck for a traffic violation on IH-2 in Sullivan City. A warrant check confirmed the passenger, Armando Alonso-Cortez, 40, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was wanted by the Alton Police Department for sexual assault of a child and considered a flight risk. Alonso-Cortez was arrested and transferred to the custody of the Alton Police Department.
Carlos Daniel Espinoza-Arguello, 26, a criminal illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 11 by DPS Special Agents and Troopers in Socorro after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Espinoza-Arguello was found to have a removal order from U.S. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and was a subject of interest in a DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) case for sexual assault of a child. ERO processed Espinoza-Arguello and released him to DPS Special Agents to be interviewed. Espinoza-Arguello was subsequently arrested and booked into the El Paso Co. Jail. His arrest led DPS Special Agents and ERO Agents to a stash house in the area where two illegal immigrants from Venezuela were taken into custody by ERO.
###(DPS – South & West Texas Regions)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.