Senate Bill 255 Printer's Number 207
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 207
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
255
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,
BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, LANGERHOLC, CULVER, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH
AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further
providing for sexual offenses and tier system.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9799.14(c) of Title 42 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a
paragraph to read:
§ 9799.14. Sexual offenses and tier system.
* * *
(c) Tier II sexual offenses.--The following offenses, or an
attempt, conspiracy or solicitation to commit any of the
following offenses, shall be classified as Tier II sexual
offenses:
* * *
(1.5) 18 Pa.C.S. § 3124.3 (relating to sexual assault by
sports official, volunteer or employee of nonprofit
association).
