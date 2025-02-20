Senate Bill 255 Printer's Number 207

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 207 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 255 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BAKER, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, LANGERHOLC, CULVER, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further providing for sexual offenses and tier system. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 9799.14(c) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read: § 9799.14. Sexual offenses and tier system. * * * (c) Tier II sexual offenses.--The following offenses, or an attempt, conspiracy or solicitation to commit any of the following offenses, shall be classified as Tier II sexual offenses: * * * (1.5) 18 Pa.C.S. § 3124.3 (relating to sexual assault by sports official, volunteer or employee of nonprofit association). 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

