MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 10, 2025, to Monday, February 17, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 10, 2025, through Monday, February 17, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 29 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 10, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Third Street & H Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-019-790

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-020-147

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

A Taurus PT-111 Magnum was recovered in the 3600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Antwan Kitrell Graham, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Burglary One, Theft, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-020-345

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Byron Scott Jordan, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-020-611

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-020-781

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of S Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Erik Damonte Barbour, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-020-993

A Poly Tech AK 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Burglary One. CCN: 25-020-996

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Jose Carlos Navarro, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-021-165

Thursday, February 13, 2025

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-021-289

A SAR 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Kairi Ronel Butler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Public Property, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-021-448

A Ruger Security 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Dmonjai Quren Knight, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distributed a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-021-511

A Canik Mete MC9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Damont Emmanuel Wright, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation. CCN: 25-021-657

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old William Francisco Pineda-Lazo, of Northwest, D.C., and 35-year-old Arnold Sorto, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-021-713

Friday, February 14, 2025

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Davontae Marquise Mitchell, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-021-724

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 1900 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-021-860

A Beretta 9000SF .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-021-895

A Jennings J-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tyrell Arrington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 25-022-079

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Covington, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-022-180

Saturday, February 15, 2025